Jeep Compass SUV Deliveries Commence In India

Jeep India, the American SUV-makers, launched their most affordable SUV, the Compass in India on July 31 for a starting price of ₹ 14.95 lakh with the top model going for Rs 20.65 lakh (both ex showroom). Now, the company has announced that the first batch of the Compass is ready for delivery on a first-cum-first-basis. The Compass SUV currently has a waiting period of 3 months. Locally produced at Fiat India's Ranjangaon plant, near Pune, the facility has a capacity to produce 1.6 lakh units and 3.5 lakh engines and is a 50:50 joint venture between FCA and Jeep.

(Jeep Compass will take on the likes of Tata Hexa, Mahindra XUV500 and Hyundai Tucson)



With striking similarities to the Grand Cherokee, the all new Jeep Compass offers seven slat grille which has become the identity of the Jeep brand. The sleek pair of headlamps flanking the grille comes with LED daytime running lamps. The fog lamps sit on the bumper which also has a dual tone effect to it. In profile it is clear that the Compass has proper SUV intentions. The big wheel arches house the 18in alloys and the claddings give it that tough look.

(Currently, the Jeep Compass is offered only with a diesel engine)

Engine duties are taken care by a 1.4-litre Multi-Air Turbo petrol engine and a 2-litre Multijet diesel engine. While the petrol engine has maximum power output of 160 bhp and maximum torque of 250 Nm, the diesel engine churns out 170 bhp of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to 6-Speed Manual gearbox. The petrol engine is available with the 2WD function, the diesel engine is available in both 2WD and 4WD functions. Currently, Jeep India is only offering the diesel variant, which has a waiting period of close to 5 months. The petrol variant will be introduced closer to Diwali.



The boot on the other hand offers 480 litres of cargo space which can be enhanced to a rather large 770 litres by folding the seats down.

(Jeep Compass has a boot capacity of 480-litres)

The Jeep Compass takes on the Tata Hexa, Mahindra XUV500, Hyundai Tucson and Honda CR-V in India.

