Jeep Compass Receives 5000 Bookings, Deliveries To Start From August

Jeep India, finally launched the Compass SUV in the country and that too ahead of schedule. FCA India Managing Director, Kevin Flynn, told us that Jeep was planning to launch the car in India by August, but had to pre-pone the launch of the car because of the response it received when it was showcased recently. The car had received a great response when pre-bookings started earlier this month. The company has said that it received a total of 5000 bookings and 38,000 enquiries for the Compass SUV.



We've already told you in our exclusive review as well as when we drove the Jeep Compass SUV in India, that it was a very capable car and the ride and handling really took us by surprise, but the pricing was a shocker too. Kevin Flynn, MD, FCA India, in fact, said it out loud, that "Many thought that the price of the Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee had missed that maybe true, but we have thought long and hard about the pricing of the Compass SUV and we think we've got it right." And he's not wrong. Jeep India has in fact hit the nail on the head with the pricing of the compass and we've already given you all the updates in our launch coverage.

Jeep Compass Launch

Jeep India is also looking at extending its dealership network to cater to the demand of its customers and to make sure the coverage is an extensive one. The company plans to open 60 outlets by the end of this year and 48 service outlets which will help in making certain that the service demands for the vehicle are met. The company is taking orders for both the petrol and the diesel Compass SUV, but deliveries for the diesel will begin in August, while deliveries for the petrol with manual transmission will begin by Diwali followed by the petrol automatic a few months later.

While the company has not let us in on the waiting period for the car yet, we hope that customers will not have to wait long for their cars. Expect the bookings to soar in the coming months and we'll know more about the car's sales performance in the coming months.

