New Cars and Bikes in India

Jeep Compass Recalled For Faulty Brake System Globally; India Models Unaffected

The company says a brake-system part wasn't built to specifications, allowing gas bubbles to form in the brake fluid.

View Photos
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 209,000 minivans and SUVs worldwide

The 2018 Jeep Compass has been recalled in the US. In fact it is just one of the cars that has been recalled by Fiat Chrysler in the US. The company is recalling nearly 209,000 minivans and SUVs worldwide to fix a brake problem that can cause longer stopping distances. The recall covers the 2018 Dodge Journey, 2019 Jeep Cherokee and the 2018 and 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and Jeep Compass most of which are in the United States.

Jeep Compass

17.95 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Jeep Compass

Also Read: Jeep Compass Review

Advertisement

The company says a brake-system part wasn't built to specifications, allowing gas bubbles to form in the brake fluid. FCA has received no customer complaints or reports of any crashes or injuries from the problem. The owners of the vehicles will be notified shortly and the dealers will replace the brake fluid, which according to the company will solve the problem.

Also Read: Jeep Compass Petrol Automatic Review

0 Comments

The Jeep Compass SUVs that are sold in the U.S. are imported from the company's plant in Toluca, Mexico. The Compass is built in four plants worldwide Brazil, Mexico, China and of course India. The company's plant in Ranjangaon, Pune caters to the right-hand drive market globally. The cars that are affected are mostly in the US and so the India-made Compass has not been affected by this recall. The company had recalled 1200 units of the Compass in November 2017 over an airbag issue. But beside this, the Jeep has had a good run in the country and the company celebrated producing 25,000 units in June this year. We now await the launch of the Trailhawk version of the car which will be launched very soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Jeep Compass with Immediate Rivals

Jeep Compass
Jeep
Compass
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra
Scorpio
Nissan Terrano
Nissan
Terrano
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai
Creta
Honda BR-V
Honda
BR-V
Renault Duster
Renault
Duster
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra
Thar
TAGS :
Jeep Compass Jeep Compass recall compass recall FCA recall Fiat Chrysler recall

Latest News

Jeep Compass Recalled For Faulty Brake System Globally; India Models Unaffected
Jeep Compass Recalled For Faulty Brake System Globally; India Models Unaffected
Production-Spec Mahindra Marazzo Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Production-Spec Mahindra Marazzo Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Maruti Suzuki To Open 100 Nexa Exclusive Service Outlets Soon
Maruti Suzuki To Open 100 Nexa Exclusive Service Outlets Soon
Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched At Rs. 23.49 Lakh, For Existing Customers
Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched At Rs. 23.49 Lakh, For Existing Customers
Triumph Moto2 Set For Debut At British GP
Triumph Moto2 Set For Debut At British GP
MV Agusta Recalls Bikes Over Fork Issue
MV Agusta Recalls Bikes Over Fork Issue
Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Quick Response Team' Initiative For Road Assistance
Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Quick Response Team' Initiative For Road Assistance
2019 Kawasaki Z400 May Be Introduced Globally
2019 Kawasaki Z400 May Be Introduced Globally
Uber And Airbus Enlist In Japan's Flying-Car Plan
Uber And Airbus Enlist In Japan's Flying-Car Plan
Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Showcased; Updated CVO Range Revealed
Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Showcased; Updated CVO Range Revealed
Audi PB18 Concept To Make Its World Premiere At Pebble Beach
Audi PB18 Concept To Make Its World Premiere At Pebble Beach
Makers Of AK-47 Showcases New Electric Car 'CV-1', Plans To Take On Tesla
Makers Of AK-47 Showcases New Electric Car 'CV-1', Plans To Take On Tesla
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Spotted Testing At Nurburgring
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Spotted Testing At Nurburgring
2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 34.5 Lakh
2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 34.5 Lakh
F1: Force India's Name Changed To 'Race Point Force India'; Will Start With 0 Points
F1: Force India's Name Changed To 'Race Point Force India'; Will Start With 0 Points

Popular Cars

7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

89 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

19 Civic Cars

Available
Used Civic Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.3 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

129 Swift Cars

Available
Used Swift Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 85,000
More Hatchback Cars

25 Innova Cars

Available
Used Innova Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 2.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Jeep Compass Alternatives

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 11.27 - 19.15 Lakh *
Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 11.23 - 17.13 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10.64 - 17.63 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.61 - 16.07 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 8.93 - 14.96 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 7.26 - 10.38 Lakh *
View More
Explore Compass
×
Explore Now
x
TVS Radeon vs Hero Splendor Plus vs Honda CD 110 Dream DX vs Bajaj Platina: Price Comparison
TVS Radeon vs Hero Splendor Plus vs Honda CD 110 Dream DX vs Bajaj Platina: Price Comparison
TVS Radeon 110 cc Motorcycle Launched; Priced At Rs. 48,400
TVS Radeon 110 cc Motorcycle Launched; Priced At Rs. 48,400
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities