Jeep Compass Recalled For Faulty Brake System Globally; India Models Unaffected

The 2018 Jeep Compass has been recalled in the US. In fact it is just one of the cars that has been recalled by Fiat Chrysler in the US. The company is recalling nearly 209,000 minivans and SUVs worldwide to fix a brake problem that can cause longer stopping distances. The recall covers the 2018 Dodge Journey, 2019 Jeep Cherokee and the 2018 and 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and Jeep Compass most of which are in the United States.

Jeep Compass 17.95 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Jeep Compass Review

Advertisement

The company says a brake-system part wasn't built to specifications, allowing gas bubbles to form in the brake fluid. FCA has received no customer complaints or reports of any crashes or injuries from the problem. The owners of the vehicles will be notified shortly and the dealers will replace the brake fluid, which according to the company will solve the problem.

Also Read: Jeep Compass Petrol Automatic Review

The Jeep Compass SUVs that are sold in the U.S. are imported from the company's plant in Toluca, Mexico. The Compass is built in four plants worldwide Brazil, Mexico, China and of course India. The company's plant in Ranjangaon, Pune caters to the right-hand drive market globally. The cars that are affected are mostly in the US and so the India-made Compass has not been affected by this recall. The company had recalled 1200 units of the Compass in November 2017 over an airbag issue. But beside this, the Jeep has had a good run in the country and the company celebrated producing 25,000 units in June this year. We now await the launch of the Trailhawk version of the car which will be launched very soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.