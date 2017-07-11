Jeep Compass Launch Date Announced

Jeep Compass, the much-anticipated mid-size SUV from the American automaker is all set to be launched in India on the 31st of July 2017. Earlier expected to go on sale in August, it seems the company has preponed the launch of the Compass, possibly after seeing the positive GST rates on SUVs that were implemented on 1st July 2017. The Fiat-owned carmaker has already started accepting bookings for the Compass for a token of ₹ 50,000 and in the first three days itself the company received over 1,000 bookings for the SUV.

Now, we have already driven the Jeep Compass - the India-spec model last month, and the US-spec version back in May 2017. The Indian version, in particular, comes with the option of two engines - a 1.4-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel motor. The latter is an all-new mill which Fiat will be sourcing to other car manufacturers as well. In terms of power, the petrol engine makes over 160 bhp and develops 260 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner churns out over 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual unit and an optional 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Jeep India will be manufacturing the Compass locally at the company's Talegaon plant in Maharashtra, near Pune. Interestingly, the facility will cater to both domestic and export markets and India will be the global hub for all right-hand-drive (RHD) Compass SUV. From India, the RHD Jeep Compass SUVs will be shipped to markets like - Australia, UK and Japan. This means we can certainly expect superior quality and performance from the Jeep Compass.

Jeep India took just 23 months for the development of the new facility for the production of the Jeep Compass and about 65 per cent of the parts going into the making of it have been locally sourced. Styling wise, the Compass looks like the baby Grand Cherokee and comes with a similar face. The profile and the rear portion though is all new and is in line with the brand's design language. The Compass will be made available in three trims - Sport, Longitude and the Limited and customers will have a choice of five colours Minimal Grey, Exotica Red, Hydro Blue, Vocal White and Hip Hop Black as well as options in 4x2 and 4x4.