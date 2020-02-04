Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) India has announced the availability of the BS6 compliant versions of the Jeep Compass range in the country. The complete Compass range now meets the stringent emission norms and local production has begun of the updated range at the automaker's Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra. While the company has not announced the new prices for the Compass, it did say that prices for the BS6 petrol models have gone up by ₹ 25,000, while that for the BS6 diesel has been hiked by ₹ 1.1 lakh. The Jeep Compass range starts from ₹ 15.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The BS6 versions are available for sale with immediate effect.

Speaking on the transition to BS6 norms, Dr. Partha Datta - President and Managing Director, FCA India said, "We were the first OEM to roll out a BS6 powertrain in the premium compact SUV category in June 2019 and now, in eight months, our entire Jeep Compass range is BS6 compliant. There is a marginal price revision across the range owing to significant technological upgrades in both our petrol and diesel engines. However, we have loaded our trims with additional equipment, which offers abundant value to the customer."

Jeep Compass 18.21 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

There is no change in the power output to the BS6 compliant version of the 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine. The oil burner continues to develop 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. There's also the 1.4-litre MultiAir Petrol that produces 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engines are paired with a 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic transmission options, available on both petrol and diesel engines. In terms of updates, the diesel motor now gets the addition of an AdBlue tank that uses urea to clean the engine on the go. Both versions also get new after-treatment systems to reduce emissions.

In addition, the Jeep Compass now gets start-stop system and cruise control as standard across variants. The Limited Plus variant is now offered with newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels while the remaining variants get the 17-inch alloys shod with all-season tyres. The SUV is already loaded on the feature front and comes with airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, electric parking brake, Frequency Damped Suspension (FSD), all four disc brakes and more. The Compass also comes with four terrain modes under the SelecTerrain AWD system - Auto, Sand, Mud and Snow.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.