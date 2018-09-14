Jeep Compass Black Pack Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 20.59 lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Jeep Compass Black Pack Edition Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 20.59 lakh

The Compass Black Pack will have roof, alloys and ORVMs finished in black and an all-black interior theme.

The Jeep Compass has been the bestseller for the entire FCA group in India ever since its launch in 2017. Right in the face of the festive season, Jeep has strategically launched the Compass Black Pack Limited Edition at ₹ 20.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Black Pack is a Limited Edition and is only available in the top-spec Limited (O) variant. As the name suggests, the Black Pack sports several black elements inside-out to add to the sporty appeal of the SUV.

sat514k

The Compass Black Pack Edition gets blacked roof, ORVMs and alloy wheels

On the outside, the wing mirrors and the alloy wheels of the Compass Black Pack is finished in gloss black, though the alloys are the same 17-inchers seen on the top-end Limited variant of the Jeep Compass. Additionally, the roof of the Black Pack Edition is also finished in black and adds a contrast body colour appeal to its looks. The Black pack Edition is available in three body colours- Vocal White, Minimal Grey and Magnesio Grey. On the inside, Jeep hasn't made any changes in the layout of the cabin but has replaced the dual-tone off-white and black colour theme with all-black interior with chrome inserts on the steering wheel, instrument cluster, central console and the door pads.

qhhc04cg

The Compass Black Pack Edition's cabin gets all-black interior theme

Also Read: Jeep Compass To Get New Variants, Special Editions For Festive Season

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Is Now The Proud Owner Of The Jeep Compass

Same as the Limited Variant, the Compass Black Pack Edition is powered by the 2.0 litre, four-cylinder, Multijet diesel engine that churns out 173bhp of max power and 350Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Out in the market, the Jeep Compass battles the likes of the Hyundai Tuscon, Mahindra XUV5OO and Tata Hexa. The Black Pack edition is just one of the initial launches Jeep has in its pipeline to revive the Compass range. The American SUV maker will also launch a fully loaded Limited Plus variant of the Compass soon which will be equipped with a sunroof and larger infotainment touchscreen. It will also be followed by the Compass Trailhawk that is developed with more focus on off-roading, the launch of which is scheduled for 2019.

Also Read: Jeep Compass Diesel SUV Review

0 Comments

Also Read: Jeep Compass Trailhawk: All You Need To Know

Jeep Compass Black Pack Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 20.59 lakh
