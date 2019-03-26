JCB To Invest Rs. 650 Crores For New Plant In India

New Cars and Bikes in India

JCB To Invest ₹ 650 Crores For New Plant In India

Lord Bamford, Chairman, JCB laid the foundation stone for the new plant which will be the company'ssixth factory in India.

Lord Bamford, Chairman, JCB laid the foundation stone for the new plant

JCB is to invest ₹ 650 Crores in a new plant in India as the company prepares to celebrate 40 years of manufacturing in the country.  The new factory will be located in Vadodara in Gujarat and will manufacture parts for global production lines. Lord Bamford, Chairman, JCB laid the foundation stone for the new plant which will be the company's sixth factory in India.

The announcement follows the start of work on a new 50 million Euros factory to build cabs for JCB machines in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, UK which will be completed later this year. Lord Bamford, Chairman, JCB said, “With major investment in manufacturing capacity in the UK and India, we are very well placed to grow our business in the future. This year we celebrate 40 years of JCB India and our success over those four decades is down to our continual investment. It's fitting that we mark the 40th anniversary with an investment in a factory which will give us enormous manufacturing capacity.”

The company already has factories in Delhi, Pune and Jaipur. Production at the new facility at Halol-II, Vadodara on a 44 acre site will begin next year. It will house the most modern laser cutting, welding and machining technology and will be a fork-lift free operation. It will be capable of processing 85,000 tonnes of steel annually. 
 

