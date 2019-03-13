New Cars and Bikes in India

Jawa To Commence Nationwide Deliveries This Month

The company has announced that the deliveries for the new Jawa bike will commence from the fourth week of March 2019, as per the booking queue.

Jawa started accepting bookings for the new bikes back in November, around the time of the launch

Jawa Motorcycles India today announced that it is finally ready to commence its deliveries this month. The company has said that it will officially start delivering the new Jawa bikes, across India, by the fourth week of March 2019. Jawa started accepting bookings for its new-generation bikes back in November, at the time of the launch, and now, customers will finally get their hands on the motorcycle after four months. The deliveries, of course, will happen as per the booking queue, although the motorcycles are now sold out till September 2019, and that's a pretty long backlog.

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra, re-launched the Jawa brand in India with two new bikes - Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two. While the latter, which is the entry-level model, is priced at ₹ 1.56 lakh for the single-channel ABS model and ₹ 1.64 lakh for the dual-channel ABS variant. The more expensive Jawa bike is priced ₹ 1.65 lakh for the single-channel ABS variants and ₹ 1.73 lakh for the dual-channel ABS model (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

gmhs7ce

(The Jawa Forty Two is the most affordable model from the company)

Both the motorcycles are powered by the same 293 cc liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine that makes 27 bhp and 28 Nm of torque while being mated to a 6-speed gearbox. While there are no exotic electronics, the bikes do get a single-channel ABS as a standard fitment with a rear drum brake and an optional dual-channel ABS model with disc brake at the rear as well.

0 Comments

Visually, the more expensive Jawa has a stronger resemblance to the iconic motorcycles of the Czech brand from the 70s, while the Jawa Forty-Two is a more modern representation of the brand's legacy. However, both bikes come with the signature cigar-shaped twin chrome exhaust pipes, seen on the older motorcycles. Furthermore, they are also equipped with modern bits like - a radiator with liquid-cooling technology, fuel injection, and also a future-ready catalytic converter, which means the bikes are Bharat Stage VI (BS-IV) ready.

