Jawa Perak Offered With 100 Per Cent Finance

The Jawa Perak is priced at ₹ 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The company started taking bookings from January 1, 2020 and will do so for a limited time only. The deliveries will begin in April 2020. But the good news is that the Jawa Perak could be bought with 100 per cent finance. This means that one could go and purchase the Jawa Perak without having to pay a down payment. There is a low EMI payback option where you could buy the motorcycle and have monthly EMIs of just ₹ 6,666. These attractive finance schemes will definitely help in getting more bookings for the Jawa Perak. Jawa will also offer an exchange bonus which it says is the best in the country, with a difference of ₹ 5,000 when compared to the next best offer.

(The Jawa Perak gets a 334 cc engine which makes 30 bhp and 31 Nm)

The bike can be currently booked for a token amount of ₹ 10,000 which is fully refundable. The Jawa Perak is a handsome looking motorcycle and has a lovely 'bobber' design. In fact, at the price it is being offered, the Jawa Perak is the most affordable bobber motorcycle on sale in India right now. The Jawa Perak borrows its name from the original Perak motorcycle that was showcased at the 1946 Paris Motor Show during World War II. The low-slung design along with the single-piece seat and the tear-drop shaped fuel tank has evocative old-school hardtail charm and is the biggest draw for the customers. It gets a 334 cc single-cylinder engine which is liquid-cooled and pumps out 30 bhp and 31 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be BS6 compliant, of course, and will be paired to a six-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle will have dual-channel ABS as standard and also gets a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The front sees regular telescopic forks. The seat height is at 750 mm, which will be comfortable for Indian riders and it weighs in at 179 kg.

