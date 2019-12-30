Jawa Perak Bookings To Begin In January 2020

The prices of the Jawa Perak were officially announced in November 2019, which was ₹ 1.94 lakh. Now, Jawa has said that it will start accepting bookings for the Perak from January 2020 onwards but the deliveries will begin only in April 2020 and continue through July 2020. The number of bookings accepted will be limited too as Jawa would like to fulfil its delivery commitment and not keep customers waiting for long. The Jawa Perak is a handsome looking motorcycle and has a lovely 'bobber' design. In fact, at the price it is being offered, the Jawa Perak is the most affordable bobber motorcycle on sale in India right now.

(Jawa Perak will come with dual channel ABS and a rear monoshock)

The Jawa Perak borrows its name from the original Perak motorcycle that was showcased at the 1946 Paris Motor Show during World War II. The low-slung design along with the single-piece seat and the tear-drop shaped fuel tank has evocative old-school hardtail charm and is the biggest draw for the customers. It gets a 334 cc single-cylinder engine which is liquid-cooled and pumps out 30 bhp and 31 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be BS6 compliant, of course, and will be paired to a six-speed gearbox.

(The deliveries of the Jawa Perak will begin in April 2020)

The motorcycle will have dual-channel ABS as standard and also gets a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The front sees regular telescopic forks. The seat height is at 750 mm, which will be comfortable for Indian riders and it weighs in at 179 kg, which should be manageable on traffic laden roads as well. We are yet to ride the motorcycle and look forward to riding the motorcycle in days to come.

