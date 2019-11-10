New Cars and Bikes in India

Jawa Perak Bobber-Styled Motorcycle Launch Details Out

The Jawa Perak was first unveiled about a year ago and features a custom bobber design and a larger 334 cc engine.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The new Jawa Perak will be the most affordable Bobber-style motorcycle in India

Mahindra & Mahindra subsidiary, Classic Legends will introduce the much-awaited Jawa Perak bobber motorcycle on November 15, 2019. The custom-style bobber was revealed during the brand launch about a year ago and the company is bringing its third motorcycle on the first anniversary of the resurrected Jawa brand. Classic Legends set the ball rolling for the iconic yesteryear motorcycle company, bringing not only the original design language but its heritage as well. The new Jawa Perak certainly stood out a year ago and will do so now as well with its distinctive looks, marking a new chapter for the motorcycle company. It will also hold the distinction of being the most affordable Bobber to go on sale in India.

Also Read: Jawa Perak: 5 Things You Need To Know

JAWA

JAWA Bikes

Forty Two

300

The Jawa Perak borrows its name from the original Perak that was first unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in 1946 during World War II. While that was a 250 cc offering, the new Perak uses a larger and more powerful 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that develops about 30 bhp and 31 Nm of peak torque. The motor will come paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The interesting bit is that the Perak gets a larger engine compared to the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two that use a 293 cc engine. It also gets a bulk of mechanical changes including a longer swingarm, a monoshock rest suspension instead of twin shock absorbers and a rear disc brake as standard. The bike will also come with dual-channel ABS for effective braking duties.

tq8o8s0o

The Jawa Perak Bobber gets a larger 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that develops about 30 bhp and 31 Nm of peak torque

The design though remains the highlight on the Jawa Perak that includes the low-set floating seat design, teardrop fuel tank, wide handlebar, all of which is coupled with Jawa's trademark design language. Expect to see matte colour options with the gold pinstripes and the blacked-out engine too on the production version.

0 Comments

At the unveiling last year, Classic Legends had announced a price of ₹ 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom) on the Jawa Perak. With prices for the Jawa and the Forty Two having seen a hike in the past year, we do expect the Perak to be introduced with a higher price tag. That being said, expect a sub ₹ 2 lakh price tag on the motorcycle. The Jawa Perak does not have a direct rival in the segment, which does make it a unique proposition in this space. Deliveries can be expected to begin from early next year if not anytime sooner.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare JAWA Forty Two with Immediate Rivals

JAWA Forty Two
JAWA
Forty Two

Popular JAWA Bikes

JAWA Forty Two
JAWA Forty Two
₹ 1.69 Lakh *
JAWA 300
JAWA 300
₹ 1.79 - 1.88 Lakh *
Offer
x
Top-End Renault Triber RXZ Variant Now Gets 15-Inch Wheels As Standard
Top-End Renault Triber RXZ Variant Now Gets 15-Inch Wheels As Standard
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities