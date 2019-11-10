Jawa Perak Bobber-Styled Motorcycle Launch Details Out

Mahindra & Mahindra subsidiary, Classic Legends will introduce the much-awaited Jawa Perak bobber motorcycle on November 15, 2019. The custom-style bobber was revealed during the brand launch about a year ago and the company is bringing its third motorcycle on the first anniversary of the resurrected Jawa brand. Classic Legends set the ball rolling for the iconic yesteryear motorcycle company, bringing not only the original design language but its heritage as well. The new Jawa Perak certainly stood out a year ago and will do so now as well with its distinctive looks, marking a new chapter for the motorcycle company. It will also hold the distinction of being the most affordable Bobber to go on sale in India.

Also Read: Jawa Perak: 5 Things You Need To Know

The Jawa Perak borrows its name from the original Perak that was first unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in 1946 during World War II. While that was a 250 cc offering, the new Perak uses a larger and more powerful 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that develops about 30 bhp and 31 Nm of peak torque. The motor will come paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The interesting bit is that the Perak gets a larger engine compared to the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two that use a 293 cc engine. It also gets a bulk of mechanical changes including a longer swingarm, a monoshock rest suspension instead of twin shock absorbers and a rear disc brake as standard. The bike will also come with dual-channel ABS for effective braking duties.

The Jawa Perak Bobber gets a larger 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that develops about 30 bhp and 31 Nm of peak torque

The design though remains the highlight on the Jawa Perak that includes the low-set floating seat design, teardrop fuel tank, wide handlebar, all of which is coupled with Jawa's trademark design language. Expect to see matte colour options with the gold pinstripes and the blacked-out engine too on the production version.

At the unveiling last year, Classic Legends had announced a price of ₹ 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom) on the Jawa Perak. With prices for the Jawa and the Forty Two having seen a hike in the past year, we do expect the Perak to be introduced with a higher price tag. That being said, expect a sub ₹ 2 lakh price tag on the motorcycle. The Jawa Perak does not have a direct rival in the segment, which does make it a unique proposition in this space. Deliveries can be expected to begin from early next year if not anytime sooner.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.