Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, has launched the Jawa Perak bobber in India priced at ₹ 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The all-new Jawa Perak is the country's most affordable Bobber-styled motorcycle and comes to the market exactly a year after it was first showcased at the Jawa brand launch in 2018. The new factory-produced Bobber is about ₹ 5000 more expensive than the original pricing of ₹ 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom), and is the only-of-its-kind offering at that price. The Perak borrows its name from the original Perak that was showcased at the 1946 Paris Motor Show during World War II. The bike will be BS6 compliant.

The new Jawa Perak keeps the bobber design intact with the low-slung and floating single seat with integrated taillight, teardrop fuel tank and a low-set and wide handlebar. The pillion seat is optional on the motorcycle. The design is distinctively that of the Jawa bikes with the bullet shell shaped headlamp long forks and a wheelbase of 1485 mm. The bike gets a blacked out paint job that definitely looks menacing and includes the engine as well as the spoked wheels.

The big difference though on the Jawa Perak as compared to other Jawa motorcycles is the larger capacity engine. The bike uses a 334 cc single-cylinder, DOHC liquid-cooled motor that belts out about 30 bhp and 31 Nm of peak torque. The engine is based on the 293 cc mill from the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two, but this one comes with a bigger bore and produces more power. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and is BS6 compliant, which makes it effectively the first Jawa to meet the upcoming emission regulations.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear, as opposed to twin shocks on other Jawa bikes. Stopping power comes from twin disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard. It also gets a longer swingarm than other Jawa motorcycles.

The Jawa Perak will be produced at the same Pithampur facility as the other Jawa bikes. Booking will commence from January 2020, while deliveries will start from April 2, 2020. Bookings for the Perak will be open only for a period of 3 months and the company will focus on those deliveries before accepting new orders.

