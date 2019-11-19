New Cars and Bikes in India

Jawa Perak Bobber: All You Need To Know

Jawa has named after the original Perak that was showcased at the 1946 Paris Motor Show during World War II.

Published:
Highlights

  • The Jawa Perak will be BS6 compliant right from the start.
  • Jawa will start accepting bookings for the Perak next year.
  • Deliveries will start on April 2, 2020.

The new Jawa Perak comes exactly after the year it was showcased at the brand's launch and is the most affordable Bobber motorcycle in the country. However, there is still some waiting for the motorcycle as the company will commence bookings for the Perak in January 2020 and deliveries will start on April 2 2020. Initially, bookings for the Perak will be opened just for a period of three months as Jawa will focus to deliver the first batch of motorcycles before accepting new bookings. Here's everything you need to know about this new motorcycle.

Also Read: Jawa Perak Bobber Launched In India. Prices And Details Here.

JAWA Perak

2.05 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
JAWA Perak

  1. The motorcycle is named after the original Perak that was showcased at the 1946 Paris Motor Show during World War II.
  2. The new factory-produced Bobber is about ₹ 5000 more expensive than the original pricing of ₹ 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
  3. The bike will be BS6 compliant right from the start when it will go on sale next year.
    dvt83j1g

  4. It gets a 334 cc single-cylinder, DOHC liquid-cooled motor that belts out about 30 bhp and 31 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a six-speed gearbox.
  5. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear and it gets longer swingarm than the Jawa motorcycles.
  6. It is also equipped with twin disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard.
  7. The Jawa Perak gets a low-slung floating seat which houses the taillamp. It also features a teardrop fuel tank and a low-set and wide handlebar to go with the Bobber design.
  8. The motorcycle gets a matte black paint job along with blacked out engine and spoked wheels.
  9. It has a wheelbase of 1485 mm.
  10. The Jawa Perak will be produced at the same Pithampur facility where other models of the brand are manufactured.

