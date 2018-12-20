New Cars and Bikes in India

Jawa Opens 3 New Dealerships In Bengaluru; Next One Coming Up In Delhi

Classic Legends has opened three new Jawa showrooms in Begaluru, in Koramangala, Basvanagudi and Rajaji Nagar. The next Jawa dealership will come up in Delhi.

Ashish Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends with a Jawa Forty Two at the launch of Jawa's Begaluru showroom

Just a few days after opening its first two dealerships in Pune, Jawa Motorcycles has now announced the inauguration of three new dealerships in Bengaluru. With this, the company now has five dealerships collectively in the aforementioned two cities, while a sixth one is all set to come up next in Delhi, in Rani Jhansi Road, on December 22, 2018. At the time of the launch, the company had announced that it will begin its India operations with 105 dealerships across the country, which will come up in a phased manner. Jawa Motorcycles India currently has two motorcycles in its fleet - the entry-level Jawa Forty Two, and the more retro-looking Jawa.

Tharikere Basavaraj Chandrashekar- Dealer Partner, Ashish Joshi, CEO and Tarun Sharma, Head of Sales, Classic Legends inaugurating the showroom

The three new showrooms that have come up in Bengaluru are located in Koramangala, Basvanagudi and Rajaji Nagar areas, and are part of the phase-1 launch of the 100+ Jawa Motorcycles dealerships that are on schedule to be opened across the country. While so far, the bikes were only available for online booking, now customers in Bengaluru can now also get a test-ride of the bikes. Bookings can still be done either online or at the dealerships for a token of ₹ 5000.

The Jawa is the more retro-looking and expensive one out of the two bikes launched in India

Inaugurating the three new showrooms, Ashish Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, Classic Legends, said, "Bengaluru holds a special place in Jawa's Indian story by being home to the largest Jawa Community in India. Jawa fans in the city have kept the brand alive for all these years and I feel extremely privileged to inaugurate 3 new Jawa showrooms here today. Mysuru and the state of Karnataka are an integral part of the Jawa legacy and bringing Jawa back to this state is a milestone moment for us. The faith placed by Jawa customers, aficionados and our dealer partners are helping us create a vast dealership network which will offer an unparalleled customer experience with best-in-class sales and service offering for any classic motorcycle brand out there." Joshi further added, "To all our 100+ dealers, we say, that we stand strongly behind you. We will not leave any stone unturned in providing our customers with the best of the sales, service and spares ecosystem."

Both bikes get the same 293cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine

As for the bikes, both the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two are powered by the same 293cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine that is tuned to offer 27 bhp, and develops 28 Nm of peak torque and comes paired with a six-speed transmission. While there are no exotic electronics, the Jawa Forty Two does get a single-channel ABS as a standard fitment. The engine has been designed and developed in India and Italy. Jawa will also be offering a factory custom motorcycle, christened Perak later in 2019, which will get a bigger 332 cc engine offering 30 bhp and 31 Nm of peak torque. The company will soon also introduce dual-channel ABS in the existing bikes.

