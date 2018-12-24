New Cars and Bikes in India

Jawa Motorcycles Sold Out Till September 2019

Thanks to an overwhelming number of online bookings, Jawa Motorcycles is sold out by September 2019 with deliveries to begin in March next year.

Online bookings for Jawa Motorcycles will close on December 25, 2018, effective midnight

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra re-launched Jawa Motorcycles last month with two products and the manufacturer is off to a flying start with an overwhelming number of bookings. The company has announced that its motorcycles are now sold out till September 2019 thanks to a massive number of bookings received online. Without disclosing the booking numbers received, Jawa did confirm that deliveries for the Jawa and Jawa 42 will commence by March next year while all 105 dealerships will be operational by February 15, 2019. As a result of the overwhelming response, Jawa Motorcycles will close online bookings on December 25, 2018, effective midnight. Bookings at the dealerships though will continue.

Speaking about this unprecedented response, Classic Legends Pvt Ltd. Co-Founder, Anupam Thareja said, “With such a tremendous response, it is my duty to inform the customers that we are sold out till September 2019 based on the current online bookings. Authenticity and honesty have been the hallmark of the brand. With such a large booking order, Jawa believes it is only fair to announce the waiting period for those with confirmed bookings. The current waiting period for online bookings already extends till September 2019 however the deliverieswill start from March 2019 as per the booking sequence.”

Jawa will deliver the single-channel ABS models first from March 2019

Jawa Motorcycles says it will connect with every customer directly from here on about their delivery timeline, while production is being ramped up to reduce the waiting period. The company will now be focusing on expanding its retail network across the country ahead of the February deadline.

Speaking on the network strategy, Anupam added, “Given the continued demand for bookings, all dealerships will be open for test rides and we would encourage our buyers to come experience the Jawas and build a relationship with us. While, the dealerships will continue to take bookings for deliveries beyond September, we believe it was our responsibility to transparently set delivery expectations for bookings done at dealerships. We invite customers to walk into our showrooms for further bookings.”

Jawa Motorcycles has already opened 10 dealerships across India with two outlets in Pune, three in Bangalore and five in Delhi. The company has showrooms planned in other cities as well, with each of the 100+ showrooms being a 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facility.

Jawa Motorcycles' first 105 outlets will be operational by February 15, 2019

The Jawa and Jawa 42 will be the first products to be delivered to customers. Retaining the design language from the original motorcycles, both bikes draw power from the 293 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 27 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike comes with telescopic forks up front and twin shocks at the rear, while braking performance includes a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear with single-channel ABS.

Owing to popular demand, the company recently announced that dual-channel ABS will be available on the Jawa bikes in the second half of next year for a premium of about ₹ 8000. Deliveries for the dual-channel ABS version will commence by June 2019.

