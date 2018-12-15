New Cars and Bikes in India

Jawa Motorcycles Open First Dealerships In Pune

Jawa Motorcycles have opened its first dealersips in Pune in Baner and Chinchwad, with a total of 105 outlets planned to be operational before deliveries.

Jawa Motorcycles are set to go on sale in the first quarter of 2019

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. revived the Jawa brand last month with three motorcycles and the company has now opened its first dealerships in the country before deliveries begin next year. Jawa Motorcycles' first two dealerships are located in the city of Pune at Baner and Chinchwad respectively, and are the first of the 105 outlets set to open by early next year. At the time of launch, the company had said that all of its 105 showrooms will be 3S facilities comprising sales, service and spares. With the outlets becoming fully operational, customers in Pune can now book and test-ride the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two motorcycles.

JAWA

JAWA Bikes

300

Forty Two

Speaking at the inauguration, Jawa Motorcycles co-founder Boman Irani said, “Itgives me great pride to inaugurate Classic Legends first Jawa Motorcycles dealership in Pune. Jawa Motorcycles has enjoyed a huge fan following through and it was a historic moment for us when we brought Jawa back in India last month. We are quite upbeat to offer these classics to the motorcycle enthusiasts in the country.”

tu9ure64

(The Forty Two gets the same engine as the standard Jawa, which is a 293 cc unit)

Jawa Motorcycles - CEO, Ashish Joshi said, “This was the right timing to have come up with this range of motorcycles, as the Indian premium motorcycle market is not only growing but also evolving in consumer tastes and preferences. At our recently concluded Jawa Experience media ride program in Udaipur we have received rave reviews as a testimony to our efforts in building both these motorcycles.”

The Jawa Motorcycle dealerships will see a mix of old and new with the outlets incorporating a lot of nostalgic elements. The stores will have a bike cafe ambience, while the walls will be dressed with the brand's history. Jawa says the showrooms capture "the nostalgia of a golden era with dark polished wood fixtures, subtle inlays, raw textures and vintage oxblood upholsteries."

Jawa Motorcycles has made a comeback with two the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two bikes that are scheduled to go on sale in the first quarter of 2019. Both bikes take design elements from the original motorcycles of the 1950-60s, while being underpinned by modern mechanicals underneath. The bikes are powered by a 293 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 28 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed transmission. The bikes use a double cradle frame with telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

0 Comments

The company has the Jawa Perak bobber styled motorcycle also lined up for launch in the second half of 2019, which will be using a large 334 cc engine with 30 bhp and 31 Nm of torque. While the Jawa and Forty Two get single-channel ABS, the Perak will get a dual-channel setup. The Jawa Forty Two is the most affordable offering in the brand's stable and is priced at ₹ 1.54 lakh, while the Jawa is priced at ₹ 1.64 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Jawa Motorcycles Open First Dealerships In Pune
