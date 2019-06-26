Jawa Motorcycles Introduces Accessories & Riding Gear

Classic Legends Private Limited has rolled out accessories, merchandise and riding gear for the Jawa Motorcycles. Prices start from as low as ₹ 399 for a grab rail, going up to ₹ 7,499 for a riding jacket. The accessories list includes bar-end mirrors, engine crash guard in chrome and matte black, different grab rails, Hammerhead base plate, luggage rack and more. Meanwhile, buyers can opt for a textile mesh riding jacket from Rynox, full leather gauntlet gloves, and open face helmets with a visor. The helmets are available in two design options - Corona and Halo and are priced at ₹ 2,349 respectively. In addition, Jawa also offers t-shirts for ₹ 899 each.

The accessories list includes engine guard, grab rails, bar-end mirrors and more

The resurgence of the Jawa brand has allowed Classic Legends to position the motorcycle company as a lifestyle offering beyond just selling motorcycles. Its direct rival - Royal Enfield - positions itself in a similar space, and has expanded its business from motorcycles to accessories, riding gear, apparel and even a garage cafe. That said, Jawa still has time to establish itself in comparison to Royal Enfield with more products. Currently, the company has been busy with completing deliveries of the two Jawa motorcycles with the brand sold out till September this year. Classic Legends co-founder Anupam Thareja also confirmed recently that deliveries for the dual-channel ABS versions of the Jawa and Forty Two will commence this month. Deliveries of the single-channel ABS Jawas began in March this year.

Mahindra owns a 60 per cent stake in Classic Legends and the Jawa motorcycles are built at M&M's Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh. The bikes are powered by a 293 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine that shares its underpinnings with that of the Mahindra Mojo. The 293 cc motor uses the same bore and stroke with the Mojo's 295 cc mill, but the engineering and internal workings have been completely revised including the valve travel. The Jawa's engine gets angular dual ports for the exhaust headers that lend a different character to the bikes. The unit is BS6 ready, and can easily be upgraded to the upcoming emission norms.

The Jawa branded has been designed with Rynox and gets CE1 level armour

The Jawa bikes are good for 27 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed transmission. The bike uses telescopic forks up front while the rear gets dual shock absorbers. The bike maker claims an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 37.5 kmpl. Prices for the Jawa start at ₹ 1.64 lakh, while the Jawa Forty Two will set you back by ₹ 1.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

