Jawa Motorcycles Have A 5 Month Waiting Period

The waiting period for Jawa Motorcycles range of offerings stands at five months, according to a statement made by the company. The Mahindra Group two-wheeler maker took to social media recently to denounce media reports that the waiting time was reduced to just 10-15 days. Based on unverified customer accounts, certain reports suggested that the waiting period for the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two had reduced now. However, that does not seem to be the case. It also aligns with what Jawa spoke at the launch of the Perak last month with the delivery time for the motorcycle scheduled in April 2020.

The Jawa bikes were launched amidst much fanfare on November 15, 2019, but an overwhelming demand outnumbered the production numbers of the motorcycle. However, the company rejigged its production to fulfil the order books and meet the demand. In an interaction with carandbike earlier this year, Jawa co-founder Anupam Thareja revealed that the company has ramped up production for its motorcycles with over 3000 vendors in place. It has also added a second shift to increase the production volume.

That being said, the delivery period for the Jawa and the Jawa Forty-Two stands at five months from the date of booking. Meanwhile, bookings for the Jawa Perak will open in January next year, while deliveries for the bobber motorcycle will begin from April 2020 onwards. Speaking at the launch, Thareja also clarified that the company will take a different approach with the Perak to ensure a similar situation does not arise again. The manufacturer will close bookings every three months once the order books are full, and will then work on delivering the motorcycles to customers.

The Jawa and the Forty-Two share the underpinnings and are built on the same assembly line, whereas the Jawa Perak is built on a separate line at the company's manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. While the Perak will be sold in the BS6 ready avatar, the other bikes will only be upgraded to the new emission norms by next year. Jawa recently also clarified that the Jawa and Forty-Two will not get the larger 334 cc single-cylinder engine from the Perak. The bikes will continue to draw power from the 293 cc motor and are likely to retain similar power and torque figures as well. Meanwhile, rival Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce its upgraded BS6 range of motorcycles by early next year.

