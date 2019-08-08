Jawa Motorcycles Introduces Online Delivery Estimator

Jawa Motorcycles began deliveries of the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two in March this year. Deliveries have been slow and now the company has introduced a delivery estimator for its customers on the website. Customers who had booked their Jawa motorcycles between 15th November, 2018 and 25th December, 2018 can now check an estimated date of delivery for their motorcycles. The delivery estimator will provide customers with the current status of their motorcycles and the estimated time of delivery. The delivery estimator doesn't show the delivery estimate of bookings made after 25th Dec 2018 and for that, the customers will have to wait a little longer. Of course, the estimator will not be able to give an exact date owing to constraints such as logistics, natural calamities, traffic situations and unforeseen production bottlenecks.

Also Read: Jawa Begins Deliveries Of Jawa and Jawa Forty Two ABS Models

(The company currently sells Jawa and Jawa Forty Two in India)

Jawa sells two motorcycles at present - the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two. Both bikes are powered by a 293 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine tuned to belt out 27 bhp of power and 28 Nm of peak torque. While the motorcycles are identical in appearance sporting classic lines, the Jawa Forty Two gets a slightly modern appearance with blacked-out elements and a different headlamp and front fender. Classic Legends is currently trying to clear the backlog on the Jawa motorcycles with the bikes sold out till September this year. The company reportedly has been trying to accelerate production to meet the overwhelming demand but requires the vendors to speed up the process as well. The motorcycles are manufactured at the company's Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read: Jawa Bike First Ride Review

The Jawa bikes get a new 293cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine placed within a double cradle chassis. The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two are priced at ₹ 1.64 lakh and ₹ 1.55 lakh respectively The dual-channel ABS variants are priced at ₹ 1,72,942/- and ₹ 1,63,942/- respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.