Jawa Motorcycle Deliveries To Be More Streamlined: Jawa Co-Founder Anupam Thareja

Classic Legends, resurrected the iconic Jawa nameplate with much fanfare last year. The Mahindra subsidiary introduced the brand with three motorcycles - Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two and the Jawa Perak. While the latter was launched only recently, the company started operations with the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two. However, with an overwhelming number of bookings, the company took some time to streamline its deliveries that started in March this year. However, Jawa Motorcycles now says it's production process is more streamlined and that will ensure deliveries meet the promised timelines.

Speaking to carandbike on the sidelines of the recently launched Jawa Perak, Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder & Director - Classic LegendsAnupam Thareja, Co-Founder & Director - Classic Legends, said, "We've reached the stage where we can now really ramp it up. Most importantly our vendors are in place, there are 3000 of them. They understand our production, they understand the quality we require, they understand our deliveries. Today, now we are in a linear position that we will ramp up that thing the way we want it. Perak is a separate line, so it does affect the production of either the Jawa or Jawa Forty Two. I won't give much but you know we have other products coming in as well. So yes, it's much more planned."

In addition, Anupam also revealed that Jawa Motorcycles will now be taking bookings for a three-month cycle. The bookings will be closed once the bikes can be delivered in three months, and will open again once those orders are met. With the Jawa Perak, bookings will be open from January 2020, while deliveries are set to begin from April 2, 2020.

Back in May this year, Ashish Joshi, CEO - Classic Legends Pvt Ltd was quoted in a Businessline report saying that the company was in the process of ramping up production. He stated that the bike has about 2500 components and over 700 suppliers. The shortage in stocks was not just from the company's end but from the supplier too. And it was at the time imperative that the suppliers increase capacity to scale up the production overall. Jawa's all three motorcycles are produced at Mahindra's Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh. The bike maker has not disclosed the production capacity at the plant.

The Jawa Perak is BS6 compliant with bookings for the bobber to begin from January 2020

Anupam Thareja also spoke at the Jawa Perak launch about how the brand wasn't prepared enough for the brand's arrival. That said, they did listen to customers, he said, as issues regarding the fuel tank rust, noise from the rear brake and the addition of dual-channel ABS were done after receiving feedback from customers. The rear brake noise issue was corrected at the factory level as well for future production models. Joshi also stated that the company did reimburse ₹ 500 each to a few customers as promised, when their bikes were not delivered on the promised deadline.

Opening bookings on November 15, 2018, Jawa received an overwhelming number of orders and had to close down bookings within 40 days of launch. The brand then announced in December last year that it was sold out till September 2019 for the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two motorcycles. Meanwhile, the company commenced operations with 100 dealerships pan India as promised and currently has about 110 outlets.

The Jawa Perak is India's most affordable Bobber motorcycle to go on sale and the bike is a niche in the segment that is surrounded by modern-classic offerings. Compared to the BS4 version showcased last year, the BS6 Perak is about ₹ 5000 more expensive that makes for good pricing. The bike is BS6 uses a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 30 bhp and 31 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

