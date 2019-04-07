New Cars and Bikes in India

Jawa & Jawa Forty Two Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced

The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two motorcycles return a fuel efficiency figure of 37.5 kmpl certified by ARAI from its 293 cc single-cylinder engine.

View Photos

Classic Legends, the Mahindra-owned subsidiary that revived the Jawa brand, commenced deliveries of its motorcycles last month. With buyers taking their bikes home, the bike maker has now revealed more details on the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two including the fuel efficiency figure on the motorcycles. Responding to a customer query on social media, Classic Legends revealed that the Jawa and Jawa 42 cruisers have an ARAI certified fuel efficiency figure of 37.5 kmpl. That's an appreciable number considering the fact that the bikes use a 293 cc single-cylinder engine.

Also Read: 2018 Jawa First Ride Review

The ARAI certified fuel efficiency figure though is tested in ideal conditions and does not necessarily reflect the real world mileage on the motorcycle. However, it does give you a ball park figure on the efficiency that can be achieved. In comparison, the Mahindra Mojo that used a derivative of the same engine as the Jawa motorcycles returned a duel efficiency of around 30-33 kmpl. Hence, the new Jawa and 42 should not be too far off in real world mileage with its linear power delivery. With a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres, expect a range of about 500 km on a tank-full.

sre2bo4s

The Jawa motorcycle range is powered by a 293 cc single-cylinder motor

With respect to performance figures, the 293 cc liquid-cooled motor powering the Jawa and Jawa 42 produces 28 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike uses telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with single-channel ABS as standard and dual-channel ABS as optional.

After a long wait, the Jawa bikes are finally being handed to customers and the company has said that it is booked for volumes until September this year. While online bookings aren't available right now, the company is accepting bookings for its classic offerings at its 95 dealerships spread across 77 cities. The manufacturer had originally announced it will establish 100 outlets before commencing deliveries.

0 Comments

Prices for the Jawa start at ₹ 1.55 lakh for the single-channel ABS version, while the dual-channel version is priced at ₹ 1.64 lakh. The Jawa 42 meanwhile starts from ₹ 1.63 lakh and goes up to ₹ 1.72 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The company is expected to introduce its third offering - Jawa Perak - by the end of this year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Jawa Forty Two Jawa Fuel Efficiency JAWA Jawa bikes JAWA Motorcycles

Latest News

Jawa & Jawa Forty Two Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced
Jawa & Jawa Forty Two Fuel Efficiency Figures Announced
Hyundai Motor, Tencent Tie Up To Develop Self-Driving Cars Software: Report
Hyundai Motor, Tencent Tie Up To Develop Self-Driving Cars Software: Report
Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Teased Ahead Of Official Debut
Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Teased Ahead Of Official Debut
Near-Production Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Spotted In India
Near-Production Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Spotted In India
2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.08 Lakh
2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.08 Lakh
European Union Says BMW, Daimler, VW Colluded To Limit Emissions Technology
European Union Says BMW, Daimler, VW Colluded To Limit Emissions Technology
Bentley Bentayga V8 Design Series Unveiled
Bentley Bentayga V8 Design Series Unveiled
Merzouga Rally: Hero MotoSports Team Rally Riders In 3rd and 4th Rankings Overall
Merzouga Rally: Hero MotoSports Team Rally Riders In 3rd and 4th Rankings Overall
Gudi Padwa 2019: Carmakers Offer Special Discounts In April
Gudi Padwa 2019: Carmakers Offer Special Discounts In April
Merzouga Rally: Abdul Wahid Tanveer Tops Enduro Class In Stage 4
Merzouga Rally: Abdul Wahid Tanveer Tops Enduro Class In Stage 4
Harley-Davidson's New Engine Revealed In Design Filings
Harley-Davidson's New Engine Revealed In Design Filings
A Short First Hop For 'Drone Taxi' In Vienna
A Short First Hop For 'Drone Taxi' In Vienna
Pininfarina Launches New Website To Strengthen Its Digital Presence
Pininfarina Launches New Website To Strengthen Its Digital Presence
Tata Tiago Facelift Spotted Testing
Tata Tiago Facelift Spotted Testing
Maruti Suzuki Cuts Vehicle Production By Around 21 Per Cent In March
Maruti Suzuki Cuts Vehicle Production By Around 21 Per Cent In March

Latest Bikes

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400

₹ 1.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon

Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon

₹ 44.38 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Avan Motors Xero Plus

Avan Motors Xero Plus

₹ 50,729
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki DR-Z50

Suzuki DR-Z50

₹ 2.71 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB300R

Honda CB300R

₹ 2.6 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI

₹ 1.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW R 1250 GS

BMW R 1250 GS

₹ 17.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 52,941 - 60,527 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 50,528 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 71,994 - 88,693 *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.4 - 1.53 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.06 Lakh *
Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.49 Lakh *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 61,186 - 62,138 *
View More
x
2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.08 Lakh
2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.08 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities