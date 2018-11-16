New Cars and Bikes in India

Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know

The Jawa Forty Two is a more a modern representation of the iconic Czech brand, and also its most affordable model in India right now, with a price tag of Rs. 1.55 lakh.

The Jawa Forty Two is a more modern representation of the Czech brand's motorcycle heritage

Jawa Motorcycles has finally re-entered the Indian market after over two decades with Classic Legends. Kick-starting its new innings, the company recently introduced two new motorcycles in India - the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two and both the bikes come with a lot of retro flavours. While the latter is more in line with the classic Jawa models, the new Jawa Forty Two is a more a modern representation of the iconic Czech brand, and also its most affordable model in India right now, with a price tag of ₹ 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While we have already told you a lot about the brand and the new bikes, here are five key features about the new Jawa Forty Two.

Design and Styling

As already mentioned, the new Jawa Forty Two is a more modern representation of the Jawa brand's heritage. So, in line with that, the new modern classic comes with some signature traits like the large fuel tank, round headlamp with chrome bezel, wide blacked out handlebar with bar-end mirrors, flat bench seat, and several blacked out panels. On the styling front, the bike comes with the classic gold pinstripes on the fuel tank and mudguard, few chrome bits, and the signature cigar-shaped twin chrome exhaust pipes. The Jawa 42 will come in six colour options - Halley' Teal, Galactic Green, Starlight Blue Lumos Lime, Nebula Blue, and Comet Red.

ce0o53jc

The Jawa Forty Two comes with retro styling like gold pinstripes, dual chrome exhaust and a round headlamps

Features and Technology

The bike comes with a bunch of modern features like a round off-set instrument cluster with a digital read-out for odometer, radiator with liquid-cooling technology, fuel injection, and the also a future-ready catalytic converter as well, which means it's Bharat Stage VI (BS-IV) ready. Rest of the bits are pretty standard like the halogen headlamps, taillamps, and a belly pan.

Engine and Transmission

The Jawa Forty Two is powered by a 293 cc single-cylinder engine that is based on the Mahindra Mojo's engine but has been heavily tuned to suit this bike. The liquid-cooled, DOHC motor belts out 27 bhp and develops 28 Nm of peak torque and comes paired with a six-speed transmission. While there are no exotic electronics, the Jawa Forty Two does get a single-channel ABS as a standard fitment. The engine has been designed and developed in India and Italy.

fh8forv4

Jawa Forty Two features a 293 cc single-cylinder engine, offering 27 bhp and 28 Nm torque

Dimensions and Weight

The new Jawa Forty Two comes with a 1369 mm wheelbase along with a seat height of 765 mm. Jawa says that the kerb weight of the bike is about 170 kg, and the tank can hold up to 14-litres of fuel, which is pretty decent for mild touring.

Wheels, Suspension & Brakes

The new Forty Two features 18-inch spoked wheels up front shod in 90/90 section tyre, while the rear wheel is a 17-inch unit equipped with a 120/80 section tyre. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic hydraulic front forks and Gas Canister - twin hydraulic shock absorbers at the back. As for braking, the bike comes with a 280mm disc with floating caliper up front and 153 mm drum brake unit at the back, assisted by a single-channel ABS unit.

