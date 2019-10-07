Jawa 90th Anniversary Edition To Be Launched; Will Be Available For Immediate Delivery

The Jawa Anniversary Edition will be available for immediate delivery for those who book before Oct 22

Jawa Motorcycles resurrected from the ashes last year as a Mahindra Group company and the brand has been slowly streamlining its operations with faster product deliveries and dealers over the recent months. As the brand comes close to completing its first year of operations, Jawa has introduced the new Jawa Anniversary Edition that will go on sale soon. Based on the standard Jawa, the limited-edition series celebrates the 90th anniversary of the Czech bike maker that was established in 1929, and the production run too will be restricted to just 90 units. However, the point that should take all your attention is that the Jawa 90th Anniversary Edition will be available for immediate delivery.

The Jawa 90th Anniversary Edition will be seen in a special classic coloured version replicating the original 1929 Jawa 500 OHV motorcycle's dark-red and cream colour combination. There's also the 90th-anniversary sticker that adorns the fuel tank covered in pinstripes. The bike also gets a black seat cover and a nice touch would have been the brown leather seat cover seen on the original.

The Jawa Anniversary edition takes inspiration on the 1929 Jawa 500 OHV

That being said, the cycle parts will continue to remain the same on the Jawa Anniversary Edition and so will the mechanical set-up. This includes the 293 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor tuned for 26 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike will continue to get telescopic forks upfront and dual shocks at the rear, while braking performance will come from discs at either end. It is not clear though whether the 90th anniversary edition will be offered on the single-channel or dual-channel ABS variant.

While more details are yet to be released including the price tag, the Jawa Anniversary Edition is available for immediate delivery as confirmed by the company. However, for that, customers either need to have a pre-existing booking or need to make one before October 22, 2019. With the brand completing a year of operations in November this year, we can expect deliveries to happen around the same time.

It's not clear what the prices on the Jawa Anniversary Edition will be, but do expect a marginal premium on the existing model. The current Jawa retails from ₹ 1.64 lakh for the single-channel ABS version, while the dual-channel model is priced at ₹ 1.73 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

