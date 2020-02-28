Japan Minister Flying To Lebanon To Make Case For Ghosn's Return

Japan's deputy justice minister is travelling to Lebanon this weekend to try to make the case that fugitive ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn should stand trial in Japan. Hiroyuki Yoshiie will leave Tokyo on Saturday and meet with Lebanese Justice Minister Albert Serhan on Monday, Japan's justice ministry said. The former leader of the Renault-Nissan automaking alliance made a sensational year-end escape from Japan, where he faces trial for financial crimes including misuse of Nissan funds for personal benefit. He denies the charges.

Ghosn said he fled to his childhood home of Lebanon to clear his name. Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.

Brazilian-born Ghosn, who also holds Lebanese and French citizenship, returned to Twitter late on Thursday for the first time in more than a month, soliciting signatures for a petition for the release of fellow former-Nissan executive Greg Kelly, who was arrested at the same time.

"It is Nissan's hope that Ghosn will return to Japan so that all the facts can be properly established under Japan's judicial system," the company said in a statement Friday.

Japan's No. 2 automaker filed a civil lawsuit against Ghosn earlier this month seeking 10 billion yen ($92 million) in damages.

