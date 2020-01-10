New Cars and Bikes in India

Japan Failed To Arrange Fair Trial For Ghosn - French Lawyer

Francois Zimeray, French lawyer for Ghosn, said that it had been for Japan's prosecutors to prove Ghosn's guilt, not for Ghosn to prove his innocence.

| Updated:
0  Views

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's lawyer on Friday told Japan's government that the authorities had failed to arrange for a fair trial that respected universal rights. Francois Zimeray, French lawyer for Ghosn, said that it had been for Japan's prosecutors to prove Ghosn's guilt, not for Ghosn to prove his innocence.

"It belongs to the prosecution to prove guilt and not to the accused person to prove its innocence," Zimeray said in a statement.

0 Comments

Japanese Justice Minister Masako Mori launched a rare and forceful public takedown of auto executive-turned-fugitive Ghosn after he blasted the country's legal system as allowing him "zero chance" of a fair trial as he sought to justify his escape to Beirut.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Renault models

Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.47 - 7.4 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 3.15 - 5.44 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 9.15 - 14.83 Lakh *
Renault Captur
Renault Captur
₹ 10.85 - 15.44 Lakh *
Renault Lodgy
Renault Lodgy
₹ 9.87 - 14.39 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Passenger Vehicle Sales Down By 1.24% In December 2019; Annual Sales Drops 12.75%
Passenger Vehicle Sales Down By 1.24% In December 2019; Annual Sales Drops 12.75%
Hyundai Aura India Launch Details Out
Hyundai Aura India Launch Details Out
Honda SP 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda SP 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities