New Cars and Bikes in India

James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 Lego Kit To Be Launched Soon

Do you like building things with Lego box sets and are also a car enthusiast? You better check this one out!

View Photos
The Aston Martin Lego box assembly set will be launched on 18 July, 2018

Highlights

  • Lego will launch the Aston Martin DB5 box kit on 18 July, 2018
  • The iconic Aston Martin DB5 has been seen in multiple James Bond movies
  • The picture of the box assembly kit has already been leaked online

You haven't had a normal childhood if you haven't built something with Lego sets. In case you haven't seen James Bond movies and haven't drooled over the gorgeous, beautiful Aston Martin DB5, which was blasted to smithereens in the movie 'Skyfall', you are someone we wouldn't want to be friends with. Nonetheless, we are talking about Lego and the Aston Martin DB5 because; Lego announced that it will soon be launching a box assembly kit for James Bond's iconic Aston Martin DB5. The Aston Martin DB5 Lego box assembly kit will officially be launched on 18 July, 2018 at Lego's store at Leicester Square, London.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin Cars
aston martin db5 827(The iconic Aston Martin DB5 with Daniel Craig in the movie 'Skyfall')

The catch here is that Lego has been teasing a box assembly kit from the James Bond movie franchisee but has not officially announced that the assembly kit will actually be of the Aston Martin DB5. It was revealed only after a picture of a pre-sale box assembly kit was leaked on the internet.

0 Comments

Now, earlier too Lego has launched some rather cool box assembly kits inspired from movies such as Batman (Batcave), Back to the future (The DeLorean time machine), Jurassic World (T-Rex tracker) and so on. But the Aston Martin DB5 box assembly kit will be something else only. We are really keen on seeing how Lego does justice to the beautiful curves and the flowing lines of the DB5.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Aston Martin DB11 with Immediate Rivals

Aston Martin DB11
Aston Martin
DB11
TAGS :

Latest News

Popular Cars

BUY USED CAR

Popular Aston Martin Cars

Aston Martin DB11
Aston Martin DB11
₹ 4.99 Crore *
Aston Martin V8 Vantage
Aston Martin V8 Vantage
₹ 1.64 - 3.27 Crore *
Aston Martin DB9
Aston Martin DB9
₹ 2.16 Crore *
Aston Martin V12 Vantage
Aston Martin V12 Vantage
₹ 4.09 Crore *
View More
x
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities