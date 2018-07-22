James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 Lego Kit Launched

James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 from the 1964 hit film 'Goldfinger' is the latest in the LEGO Creator Expert series that has been designed to provide a challenging and rewarding building experience full of nostalgia. Featuring 1,290 pieces, you can create your very own piece of James Bond memorabilia, which is an authentic replica of the world-famous 1964 Aston Martin DB5 sports car. This 1:8 scale model includes many unique features showcased in Goldfinger, from a working ejector seat, revolving number plates, radar tracker, hidden telephone, bulletproof shield, front wing machine guns and wheel mounted tyre scythes'.

(The exterior of the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 sports car, painted in Silver Birch just like the original) Advertisement

The exterior of the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 sports car, painted in Silver Birch just like the original, features the curves and sleek edges of the original Aston Martin DB5 and includes key details including sloped headlamps and drum lacquered silver front and rear bumpers. The molded silver wire wheel rim inserts also feature the iconic Aston Martin wings that match the wings on the front and rear of the car.

(You can also pop open the bonnet to find a detailed six cylinder engine and open the doors of the car to reveal a radar tracker)

You can also pop open the bonnet to find a detailed six cylinder engine and open the doors of the car to reveal a radar tracker, as well as a telephone tucked away in the secret door compartment. The finished model measures over 100mm high, 340mm long and 120mm wide, making this a perfect display piece whilst showcasing the timeless elegance of 007's iconic sports car.

