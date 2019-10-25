Jaguar Reveals All Electric Vision GT Coupe

Jaguar unveiled its first all-electric virtual sports car - the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupe. The futuristic EV is set to join the grid as the latest addition to the Vision Gran Turismo line-up for the Gran Turismo series. The all-electric Jaguar Vision GT Coupe has been designed and developed from the ground up taking inspiration from the brand's racing lineage which includes the C-type and D-type. Jaguar's I-Type 4 Formula E and I-Pace eTrophy racing cars provide the technical foundations for this EV from the future.

Jaguar's team of designers were given complete creative freedom to develop the perfect proportions and beautiful surfaces of this virtual Jaguar of the future. The radical front fenders are reminiscent of the C-type, the epic plan shape is inspired by the 'Long Nose' D-type, and the fast and elegant cabin hints at the Lightweight E-type. The virtual sports EV is crafted from experimental lightweight materials, with the light and stiff monocoque made from carbon-fibre composites and advanced aluminium alloys. This focused lightweight construction ensures the Jaguar Vision GT Coupé weighs just 1 400 kg and delivers near 50:50 weight distribution.

The Vision GT Coupe is the first Jaguar to feature the iconic Leaper on the front grille. Elsewhere the historic references continue with the twin-charging sockets flanking the rear haunches, inspired by Jaguar's 1968 XJ saloon.

Julian Thomson, Jaguar Design Director, said, "This project has been completely led by our young designers and represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to create a vehicle steeped in our incredible heritage but pushing the boundaries of future design. The team have done an incredible job in creating something which is clearly identifiable as a Jaguar, inspired - but not constrained - by our iconic past."

Providing gamers with 750 kW of power, 1 200 Nm of torque, a 0 to 100 kmph time of 2 seconds, the Vision GT Coupe comes with three powerful, compact motors - one driving both front wheels, the other two driving a rear wheel each. Top speed is rated at 321 kmph.

