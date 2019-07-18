Jaguar's Former Design Chief Ian Callum Launches New Design Firm

Ian Callum served as the Design Director at Jaguar for two decades bringing several iconic models to life

Jaguar's former design chief Ian Callum announced his retirement last month at the British manufacturer after two decades, and has now opened stepped into a new direction of his life. Callum - named after its founder and director, is an independent design and engineering firm that will create customised products for clients across a number of industries including automotive, travel, and design. The new company is headquartered in Warwickshire in the UK and comprises a team of 18 audio, art, fashion, motorsport and lifestyle experts. The new design firm's first project is scheduled for release in September this year.

Ian Callum will be joined by three other co-founders - David Fairbairn, Adam Donfrancesco & Tom Bird

Ian Callum is joined by three more co-founders that have had an equally illustrious careers in British motoring. This includes David Fairbairn, who will be the firm's programme director and was partially responsible for the Lightweight E-Type revealed in 2014. Adam Donfrancesco, an ex-Noble and Aston Martin engineer has been in the industry for 16 years and has notable works like the Noble M600, Aston Martin GT12, Jaguar F-Type GT4 racer and more to his credit.

Some of Callum's iconic works include the Jaguar XJ, F-Type, Aston Martin Vantage and more

Lastly, Tom Bird will be the commercial director at Callum and has previously worked with big brands including Barclays, PwC and Jaguar Land Rover. His big career moment was helping to orchestrate the Jaguar C-X75 concept's appearance in the movie Spectre. Naturally, Ian Callum will serve as the design director at Callum. The automotive icon has been behind a number of iconic and award-winning automotive designs including the Aston Martin Vantag and hte DB9, as well as the Jaguar XJ, I-Pace and the F-Type.

