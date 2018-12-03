New Cars and Bikes in India

Jaguar XJ50 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.11 Crore

Jaguar has launched a new variant of the XJ in India called the XJ50 in order to celebrate 50 years of the flagship sedan globally

View Photos
Jaguar XJ50

Jaguar India have launched a new variant of the flagship XJ in India. The new Jaguar XJ50 has been made specifically to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the XJ model and will be priced at Rs 1.11 Crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Jaguar XJ50 gets a bunch of upgrades as compared to the standard model and is available with only a diesel engine option. The new Jaguar XJ50 will be available in four colours and will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, Audi A8 and the Lexus LS500 as the flagship sedan offering.

t6a21ic8

(Jaguar XJ50)

Additions to the new Jaguar XJ50 include a set of special front and rear bumpers that are available on the top spec 'Autobiography' variant and a set of special 19 inch wheels. The car will also get a new chrome radiator grille along with chrome surrounds and new badging showcasing the XJ50 logo. Commenting on the launch of the new variant, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, "The Jaguar XJ has always been the epitome of Jaguar's focus on luxury and excellence. With the XJ50, we have raised the bar once again, paying homage to one of the world's most stylish sporting saloons."

qo4v48q8

(Jaguar XJ50)

0 Comments

The Jaguar XJ50 will also get upgrades on the interior with new soft grain diamond quilted seats that get an embossed Jaguar Leaper logo on the headrests. The car also gets a special XJ50 logo embossed on the centre armrests along with the XJ50 logo in the illuminated scuff plates. And finally to top it off, the Jaguar XJ50 gets a set of bright metal pedals and an anodised gear shifter.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
jaguar xj jaguar xj50

Latest News

Jaguar XJ50 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.11 Crore
Jaguar XJ50 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.11 Crore
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: TVS Registers 27 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: TVS Registers 27 Per Cent Growth
Benelli TNT 300, 302R & TNT 600i Re-Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.50 Lakh
Benelli TNT 300, 302R & TNT 600i Re-Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.50 Lakh
Over 16,000 Volvo Cars Recalled In China
Over 16,000 Volvo Cars Recalled In China
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Bajaj Posts 45 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Bajaj Posts 45 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Tata Motors Sales Drop By 4% In November 2018
Tata Motors Sales Drop By 4% In November 2018
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Hero MotoCorp Crosses 6 Lakh Sales Mark
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Hero MotoCorp Crosses 6 Lakh Sales Mark
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Suzuki Maintains Strong Momentum With 24% Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Suzuki Maintains Strong Momentum With 24% Growth
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 6.95 Crore
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 6.95 Crore
Honda Cars India Registers Over 10% Growth In November 2018
Honda Cars India Registers Over 10% Growth In November 2018
Mahindra Registers 17% Growth In November 2018
Mahindra Registers 17% Growth In November 2018
Lance Stroll Officially Confirmed As New Driver At Racing Point Force India
Lance Stroll Officially Confirmed As New Driver At Racing Point Force India
'Mister 911' Retires After Two Decades Of Leading The Development Of The Porsche 911
'Mister 911' Retires After Two Decades Of Leading The Development Of The Porsche 911

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Jaguar models

Jaguar XF
Jaguar XF
₹ 57.97 - 71.79 Lakh *
Jaguar XJ
Jaguar XJ
₹ 1.29 Crore *
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
₹ 73.63 - 73.84 Lakh *
Jaguar XE
Jaguar XE
₹ 46.47 - 54.95 Lakh *
Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
₹ 1.06 - 3.27 Crore *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 6.95 Crore
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 6.95 Crore
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities