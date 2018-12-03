Jaguar XJ50 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.11 Crore

Jaguar India have launched a new variant of the flagship XJ in India. The new Jaguar XJ50 has been made specifically to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the XJ model and will be priced at Rs 1.11 Crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Jaguar XJ50 gets a bunch of upgrades as compared to the standard model and is available with only a diesel engine option. The new Jaguar XJ50 will be available in four colours and will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, Audi A8 and the Lexus LS500 as the flagship sedan offering.

(Jaguar XJ50)

Additions to the new Jaguar XJ50 include a set of special front and rear bumpers that are available on the top spec 'Autobiography' variant and a set of special 19 inch wheels. The car will also get a new chrome radiator grille along with chrome surrounds and new badging showcasing the XJ50 logo. Commenting on the launch of the new variant, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, "The Jaguar XJ has always been the epitome of Jaguar's focus on luxury and excellence. With the XJ50, we have raised the bar once again, paying homage to one of the world's most stylish sporting saloons."

(Jaguar XJ50)

The Jaguar XJ50 will also get upgrades on the interior with new soft grain diamond quilted seats that get an embossed Jaguar Leaper logo on the headrests. The car also gets a special XJ50 logo embossed on the centre armrests along with the XJ50 logo in the illuminated scuff plates. And finally to top it off, the Jaguar XJ50 gets a set of bright metal pedals and an anodised gear shifter.

