Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Sets New Record Time At Nurburgring

Jaguar's SVO-developed XE SV Project 8 is now the world's fastest four-door car, following a production-intent prototype's record lap of the Nurburgring Nordschleife. The time of 7min 21.23sec is nearly 11 seconds quicker than the previous fastest sedan around the legendary 12.9-mile German circuit and puts the 591 BHP Project 8 ahead of some of the world's fastest two-door coupes and supercars. The Project 8 is also the company's lightest V8 sedan.

Mark Stanton, SVO Director said, "The SVO design and engineering team's mission was to create the most track-focused road-legal Jaguar in history - not only the fastest, but also the most agile. As a result, only the roof and front door skins of Project 8's body are carried-over unaltered from XE and 75 per cent of its mechanical hardware is new. This astonishing Nurburgring Nordschleife record validates the success of such extensive changes."

Fundamental to the performance of the most track-focused car SVO has ever produced, Project 8 features a number of modifications to the XE's lightweight aluminium body panels, including- carbon fibre bumper with enhanced cooling ducts, vented carbon fibre bonnet, flared bodywork covering 20-inch forged aluminium alloy wheels, adjustable front splitter, flat underbody, rear carbon fibre bumper, rear diffuser and adjustable rear aerodynamic wing.

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 features Jaguar Land Rover's 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 petrol powertrain that can churn out maximum power of 591 BHP. It is complemented by Jaguar's All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system and motorsport-derived aerodynamics to deliver a 321kmph top speed and 0-100kmph in 3.3seconds, making Project 8 the fastest accelerating Jaguar yet.

