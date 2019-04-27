New Cars and Bikes in India

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Sets New Lap Record At The Dubai Autodrome Circuit

The new Jaguar XE SV Project 8 has lapped the 5.39 km Dubai Autodrome GP circuit in 2:18:81 minutes, making it the fastest four-door saloon car around the Dubai Autodrome circuit.

The new Jaguar XE SV Project 8 has lapped the 5.39 km Dubai Autodrome GP circuit in 2:18:81 minutes.

Highlights

  • The new Jaguar XE SV Project 8 has lapped the 5.39 km Dubai Autodrome.
  • It was driven by JLR's Test Driver, Xavi Barrio Duato.
  • It gets a 5.0-litre, Supercharged V8 motor which develops 592 bhp.

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is the latest fastest four-door saloon in production. The new Jaguar XE SV Project 8 has lapped the 5.39 km Dubai Autodrome GP circuit in 2:18:81 minutes, making it the fastest four-door saloon car around the circuit. It has already broken two previous speed records. First is the 20.8 km Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany in November 2017 followed by California's Laguna Seca Raceway in September, 2018.

Jaguar XE

46.47 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Jaguar XE

The Project 8 which accomplished the new record was driven by Jaguar Land Rover Test Driver and Engineering support, Xavi Barrio Duato. Duato has driven for decades at the Spain and China circuits and the experience has helped him to push the car to its limits at the Dubai Autodrome Circuit.

kb4bhtio The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 was driven by Jaguar Land Rover Test Driver and Engineering support, Xavi Barrio Duato.
SV in the name of the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 refers to the Special Vehicles Operations division at Jaguar Land Rover who has handcrafted this extreme road-legal performance machine. It is based on the standard Jaguar XE, and SV has replaced the standard 2.0-litre engine with the 5.0-litre, Supercharged V8 motor which churns out a whopping 592 bhp and has enough grunts to pull this car to up to 320 kmph. It can clock triple-digit speed in 3.7 seconds.

