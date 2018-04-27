Jaguar Updates XE SV Project 8 For Even Better Performance

Jaguar had revealed the XE SV Project 8 last year at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and went on to clinch the lap record around the Nurburgring for being the fastest four-door vehicle with a time of 7 minutes and 21.23 seconds. But the mad engineers and technicians at Jaguar's Special Vehicles Operations (SVO) are said to be updating the XE SV Project 8 to become even faster. Currently, the XE SV Project 8 has a top speed of 321.8 kmph and the 0-100 kmph time is approximately 3.3 seconds.

The XE SV Project 8 is powered by a mental 5.0-litre V8 which is supercharged and makes 592 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque, which is the most powerful Jaguar engine ever. Also, Jaguar will manufacture only 300 units of the XE SV Project 8 and sell them worldwide. All the models will assemble by hand at JLR's special vehicle operations centre in Coventry, United Kingdom.

As far as the changes are concerned, Jaguar says that it has stiffened up the suspension and the engine mounts. The suspension arm bushes have also been changed and the brakes too get an update, making them more responsive. Other changes include updating the software of the engine which has been tuned to offer enhanced engine response along with refinement as well.

Standard fitments on the XE SV Project 8 include adjustable ride height and camber, differential oil-cooler, flat underbody and adjustable front splitter and rear wing. Jaguar will offer the Project 8 in two variants, which are the regular four-seat version and an even more hardcore two-seat track pack version which weights 12.2 kg lighter and has carbon-fibre racing seats along with four-point safety belts. At the rear is a metal panel and a harness retention loop, which increased the torsional rigidity of the two-seat version by 27 per cent over the four-seat variant. The prices will be announced closer to the launch dates and deliveries will begin in the next few months.

