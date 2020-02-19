Jaguar Land Rover's Project Vector Is An Autonomous Electric Concept

We are used to seeing fast and aggressive special projects from the Jaguar Land Rover's stable like the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, but the British carmaker has also been catering to the future demand of late with some hi-tech projects. One such example is the Project Vector that's based on a 'autonomy ready' platform which is suitable for smart city infrastructure and will meet both personal and shared mobility needs.

It's a part for JLR's Destination Zero Mission project and showcases an advanced, flexible, multi-use electric vehicle that is 'autonomy-ready.' At the reveal, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer, Ralf Speth, said, "Jaguar Land Rover understands the trends shaping modern societies. Project Vector shows Jaguar Land Rover as a leader in innovation to make our societies safer and healthier, and the environment cleaner. Through this project, we are collaborating with the brightest minds in academia, supply chain and digital services, to create connected, integrated mobility systems - the fundamental building blocks for Destination Zero."

The interior cabin space allows seating configurations multiple passengers and also can double up as a delivery vehicle.

The concept vehicle is compact in dimensions and measures four metres in length. It is designed for the intra city commute, packaging all its battery and drivetrain components into a flat floor, to allow a variety of uses. The interior cabin space allows seating configurations multiple passengers and also can double up as a delivery vehicle. The concept vehicle has been developed at the National Automotive Innovation Centre to gain the advantages of working with agility and close collaboration with academic and external partners.

