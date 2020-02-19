New Cars and Bikes in India

Jaguar Land Rover's Project Vector Is An Autonomous Electric Concept

The Jaguar Land Rover Project Vector is a part for JLR's Destination Zero Mission project and showcases an advanced, flexible, multi-use electric vehicle that is 'autonomy-ready.'

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Jaguar Land Rover Project Vector is a part for JLR's Destination Zero Mission project.

Highlights

  • The JLR Project Vector is based on an 'autonomy ready' platform.
  • It will meet both personal and shared mobility needs.
  • It is compact in dimensions and measures four metres in length.

We are used to seeing fast and aggressive special projects from the Jaguar Land Rover's stable like the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, but the British carmaker has also been catering to the future demand of late with some hi-tech projects. One such example is the Project Vector that's based on a 'autonomy ready' platform which is suitable for smart city infrastructure and will meet both personal and shared mobility needs.

Also Read: Prince Charles Opens New Tata JLR Innovation Centre In UK

Jaguar

Jaguar Cars

XJ

XF

F-Pace

XE

F-Type

r6av5m2o

The Project Vector that's based on a 'autonomy ready' platform which is suitable for smart city infrastructure.

It's a part for JLR's Destination Zero Mission project and showcases an advanced, flexible, multi-use electric vehicle that is 'autonomy-ready.' At the reveal, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer, Ralf Speth, said, "Jaguar Land Rover understands the trends shaping modern societies. Project Vector shows Jaguar Land Rover as a leader in innovation to make our societies safer and healthier, and the environment cleaner. Through this project, we are collaborating with the brightest minds in academia, supply chain and digital services, to create connected, integrated mobility systems - the fundamental building blocks for Destination Zero."

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover's UK Output At Risk From Coronavirus-Hit Supplies

2c8sokq

The interior cabin space allows seating configurations multiple passengers and also can double up as a delivery vehicle.

0 Comments

The concept vehicle is compact in dimensions and measures four metres in length. It is designed for the intra city commute, packaging all its battery and drivetrain components into a flat floor, to allow a variety of uses. The interior cabin space allows seating configurations multiple passengers and also can double up as a delivery vehicle. The concept vehicle has been developed at the National Automotive Innovation Centre to gain the advantages of working with agility and close collaboration with academic and external partners.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Jaguar XJ with Immediate Rivals

Jaguar XJ
Jaguar
XJ

Popular Jaguar Cars

Jaguar XJ
Jaguar XJ
₹ 1.31 Crore *
Jaguar XF
Jaguar XF
₹ 57.97 - 71.79 Lakh *
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
₹ 73.63 - 73.84 Lakh *
Jaguar XE
Jaguar XE
₹ 53.32 - 54.91 Lakh *
Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
₹ 1.06 - 3.27 Crore *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Honda Delivers First Forza 300 Mid-Size Scooter In India
Honda Delivers First Forza 300 Mid-Size Scooter In India
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities