Jaguar Land Rover To Lay Off Staff Temporarily At UK Plant

Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is to reduce the workforce at its plant in Wolverhampton, central England, by about 500 in a temporary move, it said on Thursday.

The company said in response to adjustments in vehicle production schedules, the Engine Manufacturing Centre will take a temporary pause in production.

Maintenance and salaried staff will continue as normal. Those affected will continue to receive full pay for the period.

"The external environment remains challenging and the company is taking decisive actions to achieve the necessary operational efficiencies to safeguard long-term success," it added in a statement.About 500 of the factory's 1,600-strong workforce could be affected at any one time through a two-week period.

