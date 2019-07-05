New Cars and Bikes in India

Jaguar Land Rover To Build Electric Cars In The UK

Jaguar Land Rover said that it will manufacture a number of new electrified vehicles in the UK and safeguard several thousand jobs.

View Photos
The first vehicle to be produced at the JLR UK plant is likely to be the XJ replacement

Car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover said Friday that it will make electric cars at its central England plant, securing thousands of jobs in a major boost to post-Brexit Britain

"Jaguar Land Rover today revealed plans to manufacture a range of new electrified vehicles at its manufacturing plant in Castle Bromwich, UK," the Indian-owned group said in a statement, adding it will safeguard "several thousand jobs in the UK".

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Land Rover models

Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
₹ 2.04 - 4.21 Crore *
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
₹ 51.22 - 69.27 Lakh *
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
₹ 59.7 - 81.23 Lakh *
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
₹ 1.23 - 2.19 Crore *
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
₹ 85.76 Lakh *
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
₹ 88.96 Lakh - 1.28 Crore *
View More
x
Union Budget 2019: Government Recommends Reduction Of GST From 12% To 5% On Electric Vehicles
Union Budget 2019: Government Recommends Reduction Of GST From 12% To 5% On Electric Vehicles
Two-Wheeler Sales June 2019: Honda Two-Wheeler's Sales Dip By 16.5 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales June 2019: Honda Two-Wheeler's Sales Dip By 16.5 Per Cent
2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Spied Testing
2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Spied Testing
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities