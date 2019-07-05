Jaguar Land Rover To Build Electric Cars In The UK

Car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover said Friday that it will make electric cars at its central England plant, securing thousands of jobs in a major boost to post-Brexit Britain
"Jaguar Land Rover today revealed plans to manufacture a range of new electrified vehicles at its manufacturing plant in Castle Bromwich, UK," the Indian-owned group said in a statement, adding it will safeguard "several thousand jobs in the UK".
