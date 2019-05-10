Jaguar Land Rover Sales Decline By 13 Per Cent In April 2019

UK-based auto giant Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has posted a decline of 13.3 per cent in sales for April 2019. The Tata Motors-owned automaker sold 39,185 units last month, a sharp decline in year-on-year volumes when compared to April 2018. The carmaker attributed to the weak demand for its vehicles largely due to the subdued market conditions in China. JLR, did, however, stated that sales of the new Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV and the new generation Range Rover Evoque continued to be encouraging during this period. Markets like the US and the UK also showed impressive growth last month.

Felix Brautigam, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Commercial Officer, said, "Although this was a tough month for us due to continuing pressures in China, we are delighted to see good growth in the UK and the US. Once again we strongly outperformed the UK market and the US marked its best-ever April sales. This reflects the strength of our brands and continued demand for our unique and evolving product line-up. This month was a historic milestone for Jaguar, with the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE winning an extraordinary hat trick of awards - the 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car - which no car has ever done before."

He further added, "This is in addition to scooping the European Car of the Year and the China Green Car of the Year 2019 trophies, to name just a few of the accolades for the I-Pace. We continue to be encouraged by the market response to this incredible vehicle."

Retail sales increased in the UK by 12.1 per cent, while in North America were raised by 9.6 per cent. However, sales in China saw a dramatic drop of 45.7 per cent. Sales in overseas markets also slowed down by 22.3 per cent with retails in Europe down by 5.5 per cent. Jaguar retail sales in April 2019 stood at 11,462 units, a drop of 13.7 per cent year-on-year, while Land Rover sold 27,723 units last month, a drop of 13.1 per cent over the same period last year.

Between January and April 2019, Jaguar Land Rover's total retail sales stood at 198,101 units, down by 9.1 per cent compared to the same period last year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.