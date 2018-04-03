Jaguar Land Rover Registers 83 Per Cent Domestic Sales Growth In FY 2017-18

Jaguar Land Rover India announced achieving a growth of 83 per cent in the domestic market during the 2017-18 financial year. Between April 2017 and March 2018, the British carmaker sold 4,609 vehicles in India, as against 2,514 units sold during the same month last fiscal year. The performance was on account of a sustained product launch offensive in the last 12 months, along with an expanding retailer footprint and enhanced service and brand experience programs for consumers.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL) said, "We thank our customers for their continued patronage and enthusiasm for the two iconic brands, Jaguar and Land Rover. Other name plates such as Jaguar XE, XF and F-PACE as well as Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque continued their winning streak with their popularity index rising exponentially with the customers."

According to JLR, it received huge thumbs up from the customers for some of the new products launched such as the fifth-generation all-new Land Rover Discovery and the new Range Rover Velar.

For 2018-19, JLR India announced plans for at least ten product actions lined up. The company says that the aggressive product plan for FY 2018-19 will help it in sustaining the strong growth momentum achieved by the company in 2017-18.

Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles are available in India through 27 authorized outlets in Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Raipur, Noida, Surat and Vijayawada.

