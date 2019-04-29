New Cars and Bikes in India

Jaguar Land Rover Planning To Allow Helpful Car Drivers To Earn Cryptocurrency In UK

Jaguar Land Rover will reward car drivers with IOTA coins for enabling their vehicles to automatically report useful data, such as traffic congestion or potholes to navigation providers or local authorities.

View Photos
Jaguar Land Rover is developing what it calls "smart wallet" technology to be installed in its cars

Jaguar Land Rover, Britain's largest auto manufacturer, said on Monday it is testing software that will allow drivers of its cars to earn the IOTA cryptocurrency as a reward for sharing data.

The company is developing what it calls "smart wallet" technology to be installed in its automobiles. This would reward Jaguar car drivers with IOTA coins for actions such as enabling their vehicles to automatically report useful data, such as traffic congestion or potholes to navigation providers or local authorities.

Jaguar

Jaguar Cars

XJ

XF

F-Pace

XE

F-Type

Drivers could also earn rewards if the car participates in a ride-sharing program, Jaguar said. The tokens earned could be used to pay for tolls, parking and charging for electric cars.

The overall goal was to "achieve zero emissions, zero accidents, and zero congestion," the company said.

Global car companies are exploring blockchain applications, figuring out different ways in which they can leverage the technology to suit their different needs. Blockchain, the system powering cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, is a shared database that is maintained by a network of computers connected to the internet.

The British car company is testing the technology at the new Jaguar Land Rover software engineering base in Shannon, Ireland, where engineers have already equipped several vehicles, including the Jaguar F-PACE and Range Rover Velar, with "smart wallet" features, the company said.

It does not yet have a timetable for when it will be commercially available, said Jaguar, a subsidiary of Tata Motors.

The IOTA token is based on a distributed ledger technology that enables people and machines to transfer money and data without any transaction fees. IOTA trades on digital asset exchanges and was last at 27 U.S. cents per token.

"The smart wallet technology ... can be easily adapted into all new vehicles," Dominik Schiener, IOTA co-founder and co-chairman of its board, told Reuters on Friday.

0 Comments

"IOTA wants to enable interoperability with all these different players. So there is no Jaguar coin, no BMW coin, but one universal token for this machine economy," he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Jaguar XJ with Immediate Rivals

Jaguar XJ
Jaguar
XJ
Audi A8
Audi
A8
BMW 7 Series
BMW
7 Series
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz
S-Class
Maserati Quattroporte
Maserati
Quattroporte
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Mercedes-Maybach
S-Class
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen
Passat
Bentley Flying Spur
Bentley
Flying Spur
Rolls-Royce Ghost
Rolls-Royce
Ghost
Bentley Mulsanne
Bentley
Mulsanne
TAGS :
Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover Crypto Currency

Latest News

Renault To Propose Joint Holding Company With Nissan: Report
Renault To Propose Joint Holding Company With Nissan: Report
Jaguar Land Rover Planning To Allow Helpful Car Drivers To Earn Cryptocurrency In UK
Jaguar Land Rover Planning To Allow Helpful Car Drivers To Earn Cryptocurrency In UK
F1: Bottas Fends Late Charge From Hamilton To Win Azerbaijan GP
F1: Bottas Fends Late Charge From Hamilton To Win Azerbaijan GP
Tokyo Court Retracts Plan To Initiate Carlos Ghosn's Trial in September 2019
Tokyo Court Retracts Plan To Initiate Carlos Ghosn's Trial in September 2019
Toyota Opens Test Track Inspired By The Nurburgring In Japan
Toyota Opens Test Track Inspired By The Nurburgring In Japan
F1: Valtteri Bottas To Start Azerbaijan GP On Pole; Leclerc Crashes In Q2
F1: Valtteri Bottas To Start Azerbaijan GP On Pole; Leclerc Crashes In Q2
Formula E: Robin Frijns Wins Chaotic Paris e-Prix; Becomes 8th Different Winner Of The Season
Formula E: Robin Frijns Wins Chaotic Paris e-Prix; Becomes 8th Different Winner Of The Season
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Spotted For The First Time
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Spotted For The First Time
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Sets New Lap Record At The Dubai Autodrome Circuit
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Sets New Lap Record At The Dubai Autodrome Circuit
Hero MotoCorp Records 25 Per Cent Slump In Profit In Q4, Annual Profit Down By 8.4 Per Cent
Hero MotoCorp Records 25 Per Cent Slump In Profit In Q4, Annual Profit Down By 8.4 Per Cent
F1: Loose Drain Cover Destroys Williams Car As Incident Abandons Azerbaijan GP First Practice
F1: Loose Drain Cover Destroys Williams Car As Incident Abandons Azerbaijan GP First Practice
Honda BR-V Facelift Unveiled In Indonesia
Honda BR-V Facelift Unveiled In Indonesia
Ford Puts Pre-Collision Assist Technology On Shopping Carts
Ford Puts Pre-Collision Assist Technology On Shopping Carts
Renault To Propose Joint Holding Company With Nissan
Renault To Propose Joint Holding Company With Nissan
Toyota Abandons Plan To Install U.S Connected Vehicle Tech By 2021
Toyota Abandons Plan To Install U.S Connected Vehicle Tech By 2021

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Jaguar Cars

Jaguar XJ
Jaguar XJ
₹ 1.31 Crore *
Jaguar XF
Jaguar XF
₹ 57.97 - 71.79 Lakh *
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
₹ 73.63 - 73.84 Lakh *
Jaguar XE
Jaguar XE
₹ 46.47 - 54.95 Lakh *
Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
₹ 1.06 - 3.27 Crore *
View More
x
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Spotted For The First Time
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Spotted For The First Time
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities