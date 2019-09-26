Jaguar Land Rover Opens New Product Creation Centre In Gaydon

Jaguar Land Rover today announced the opening of a new product creation centre in Gaydon. The company had started construction of this centre in March 2017 and it saw the company invest 200 million pounds on the redevelopment of its design and engineering centre at Gaydon in Warwickshire. The expansion represents the first major construction project at one of the company's non-manufacturing sites in over a decade. The development is intended to make Jaguar Land Rover one of the world's foremost automotive product, engineering and design sites and this decision comes as the company embarks on its ambitious plans for global growth in the electric vehicle market.

The Gaydon site forms part of Jaguar Land Rover's Destination Zero mission; an ambition to make societies safer and healthier, and the environment cleaner. The company's focus is on achieving a future of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion - across its facilities, and through its products and services. The advanced product creation centre brings design, engineering and production purchasing under one roof for the first time in Jaguar Land Rover's history. The site is 4,000,000 sqmt, the equivalent to almost 480 football pitches.

Ralf Speth, CEO, Jaguar Land Rover said that the company has taken a step into the future with the new centre

Ralf Speth, CEO Jaguar Land Rover, said, "We have invested into the future Gaydon car design and are engineering the next generation of outstanding cars with excellent quality. Jaguar and Land Rover will remain distinct. Following their own product design and yet collaborating with engineering."

The company had already announced its plans to bring in more electric cars to its portfolio. It had already revealed plans to manufacture a range of new electrified vehicles at its manufacturing plant in Castle Bromwich and company says that it has a clear product strategy to offer customers an electrified option on every model. Yes, the flagship sedan from Jaguar - the XJ will be all electric and the company gave us a glimpse of the car at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, Speth said that the company is on track to launch the electric XJ in 2020.

Speth also said, "Megatrends like urbanisation and sustainability are fundamentally changing the automotive industry. At Jaguar Land Rover, we not only participate - we are shaping future mobility. Our vision is for a world in which zero emission vehicles, public transport and self-driving pods will form one smart integrated and networked transport system."

