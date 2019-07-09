Jaguar Land Rover New Mood-Detection Tech Helps Reduce Stress While Driving

Jaguar Land Rover has announced working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology that understands the driver's state of mind while driving - and adjust cabin settings to improve driver wellbeing. This new AI-based technology uses a driver-facing camera and biometric sensors to monitor and evaluate the driver's mood and adopt a host of cabin features. Based on the driver's facial expressions, the system alters the settings like heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, media and ambient lighting to reduce stress.

Jaguar Land Rover says that its mood-detection system is the next generation of the company's driver tracking technology. The Driver Condition Monitor, which is capable of detecting if a driver is starting to feel drowsy and will give an early warning to take a break, is available on all Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

JLR says that the mood-detection system not just reads the facial expressions, but also learns the driver's preference for in-car settings and makes increasingly appropriate and tailored adjustments. So, the system can basically change the ambient lighting to calming colours if the system detects the driver is under stress, selecting a favourite playlist if signs of weariness are identified, and lowering the temperature in response to yawning or other signs of tiring.

JLR's mood-detection system learns the driver's preference makes increasingly appropriate settings

Dr Steve Iley, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Medical Officer, said: "As we move towards a self-driving future, the emphasis for us remains as much on the driver as it ever has. By taking a holistic approach to the individual driver, and implementing much of what we've learnt from the advances in research around personal wellbeing over the last 10 or 15 years, we can make sure our customers remain comfortable, engaged and alert behind the wheel in all driving scenarios, even monotonous motorway journeys." The new mood-detection system is one of a suite of technologies that Jaguar Land Rover is exploring as part of its 'tranquil sanctuary' vision to improve the driving experience.

