Jaguar Land Rover Launches Made-In-India Range Rover Velar; Prices Start At Rs. 72.47 Lakh

We had exclusively reported that the Range Rover Velar was going to take the CKD route in India and Jaguar Land Rover has finally launched the locally assembled model in the country. Land Rover started with the local assembly of the Range Rover Velar last month which is when we got to know that the prices for the made-in-India Velar will start at ₹ 72.47 lakh which is a drop of around ₹ 25 lakh as compared to the CBU model. In terms of design the locally manufactured model remains identical to the imported SUV and will retain the distinctive low waistline profile along with elements like all-LED headlamps, deployable flush handles and an integrated rear spoiler. The cabin of the new Velar will also get all the features we saw on the CBU model which includes configurable ambient lighting, sliding panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control and the 10-inch dual touchscreens.

The locally-assembled Land Rover Velar will get all the bells and whistles which were on offer on the CBU model.

JLR is offering the locally assembled Range Rover Velar in a single R Dynamic S trim. Engines on offer are a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. In the petrol P250 variant churns out 247 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque and can clock triple digit speeds in 7.1 seconds. The 2-litre motor in the diesel D180 variant puts out 177 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque and can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 8.9 seconds. It also gets the all-terrain progress control (ATPC) system which configures the electronics according to the drive terrain.

Starting with the Jaguar F-Pace, Jaguar Land Rover has been increasing the local production of its models in India. The local assembly is making JLR cars more affordable by quite some margin which could give a fillip to its overall sales, helping the company to better its market share.

