Jaguar Land Rover Is Developing A Morphable Seat

Jaguar Land Rover is developing the seat of the future. It's a shape-shifting system designed to improve customer wellbeing by tackling the health risks of sitting down for too long. Currently being trialled by Jaguar Land Rover's Body Interiors Research division, this seat uses a series of actuators in the seat foam to create constant micro-adjustments that make your brain think you're walking, and could be individually tailored to each driver and passenger.

By simulating the rhythm of walking, a movement known as pelvic oscillation, the technology can help mitigate against the health risks of sitting down for too long on extended journeys with UK drivers covering an average of 234 km every week. The research is part of Jaguar Land Rover's commitment to continually improving customer wellbeing through technological innovation. Previous projects have included research to reduce the effects of motion sickness and the implementation of ultraviolet light technology to stop the spread of colds and flu.

Dr Steve Iley, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Medical Officer, said, "We are using our engineering expertise to develop the seat of the future using innovative technologies not seen before in the automotive industry to help tackle an issue that affects people across the globe."

