Jaguar Land Rover Invests In Arc Electric Motorcycles

The Arc Vector claims to be the first electric superbike with integrated Human Machine Interface.

The Arc Vector is claimed to be one of the most advaned electric superbikes

  • Arc Vector claims a top speed of over 240 kmph
  • The Arc Vector has an integrated Human Machine Interface
  • Jaguar Land Rover's Venture Capital fund has invested in Arc
InMotion Ventures, Jaguar Land Rover's venture capital fund, has invested in Arc Electric Motorcycles. The Arc Vector electric superbike debuted at the EICMA show in Milan, and claims to be the world's first fully-electric motorcycle with Human Machine Interface (HMI). That includes not just the bike, but Arc's groundbreaking intelligent haptic ride-wear and connected Heads-Up Display helmet. Apart from InMotion Ventures' investment, Arc Electric Motorcycles will also get additional funds from Mercia Fund Managers, the Proof of Concept & Early Stage Fund which is part of the Midlands Engine Investment Fund, and a number of industry specialists angel funders.

The Arc Vector can reach a top speed of over 240 kmph

Marc Truman, Founder & CEO, Arc, said, "Our aim has always been to bring technology, performance and safety together to create an entirely new two-wheeled experience. Vector isn't just a motorbike; it's the world's first fully-electric cafe racer, it's an innovative heads-up display helmet and it's a sensory riding suit - all working in unison to create an experience package like no other. We're delighted to get the support of InMotion for this exciting launch phase. The team shares our vision and we're looking forward to working together and creating more ground breaking products."

Range is claimed at over 270 km on a single charge when ridden in the city

The 127 bhp (95 kW) Arc Vector electric superbike can reach a top speed of 241 kmph, and has the batteries developed by Samsung. Although technical details of the battery hasn't been disclosed, Arc claims a range of over 270 km within the city on a single charge. The monocoque chassis is made from carbon fibre, and so is the swingarm and wheels. Suspension is handled by Ohlins, and brakes by Brembo, and the Arc Vector's front end is a hub-centre steering design. Only 399 bikes will be built, and each Arc Vector will be priced at around $117,000 (around ₹ 85 lakh under current exchange rates).

Ford Aspire Cross Subcompact Sedan Showcased As Ka Urban Warrior Concept In Brazil
Ford Aspire Cross Subcompact Sedan Showcased As Ka Urban Warrior Concept In Brazil
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
