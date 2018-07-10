Jaguar Land Rover India Registers 66 Per Cent Growth In The First Half Of 2018

Jaguar and Land Rover together launched or updated about eight products in 2018 so far in India

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India today releases its half-yearly sales numbers for the 2018 calendar year. Sales between the months of January and June 2018 accounted for a total of 2,579 units, registering a growth of 66 per cent, against what the company achieved during the same period last year. Announcing the number, the Tata Motors-owned British luxury carmaker credited its growth to its strong product portfolio, retail and after-sales service, and the various brand experience programmes conducted for its customers.

Commenting on the company's performance, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, "In 2018, JLR India has seen tremendous growth on the back of new launches like the Range Rover Velar, Evoque Convertible and Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. These, coupled with dedicated Retail and After Sales, initiatives have helped us register a solid growth and we once again thank our customers for their continued patronage and enthusiasm for the two iconic brands, Jaguar and Land Rover."

Advertisement

The 2018 Range Rover Sport and Range Rover facelift were launched in June

Land Rover brand alone about six new, facelifted, or special edition models in India in the first half of 2018. Starting with the Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition in January, the carmaker later launched the all-new Range Rover Convertible in March, followed by updating the Range Rover Evoque and the Discovery Sport with its 2.0 Ingenium petrol engine. Towards the end of June, the carmaker launched its flagship SUVs, the 2018 Range Rover and the Range Rover Sport Facelift in India. Jaguar, on the other hand, updated the XE and XF sedans with the new 2.0 Ingenium petrol engines.

Jaguar XE and XF got the carmaker's new 2.0 Ingenium petrol engine

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover India Announces 10 Launches In FY 2018-19

As for future launches, Jaguar is set to introduce the 2018 F-Type SVR in India this year, and bookings for the sports coupe have already commenced. Furthermore, early this year in April, the carmaker also announced its plan to launch 10 new and updated products in India during the 2018-19 fiscal year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.