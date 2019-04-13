Jaguar Land Rover India Announces The Above And Beyond Tour

The Land Rover Above And Beyond Tour started on April 12.

What could be a better way to spend your day with a Land Rover than taking it off-road! Jaguar Land Rover India has designed the "Above And Beyond Tour" series of events to do exactly that. The series has been designed to give off-road drive experiences to customers on natural trails and demonstrate the advanced technologies that make Land Rovers a potent off-roader. The first event of the series started in Ahmedabad on April 12 across a number of cities in India.

Speaking about the experiential event, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, "Over the years, Land Rover events have become highly desirable. They are a perfect platform for us to bring the Land Rover brand closer to our customers by delivering experiences that they will remember for life."

'The Above & Beyond Tour' is organised and delivered by a team of highly trained and professional Land Rover instructors. Customers will get an opportunity to off-road in the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque which are two of the entry models in the Land Rover line-up. The first Land Rover drive experience event was organised in India in 2013 and since then over 18,000 customers have shown at the events to experience these Land Rovers.

