Jaguar Land Rover India And Tata Power Partner For EV Charging Infrastructure

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Tata Power to offer end-to-end EV charging solutions. Tata Power will provide charging solutions for Jaguar Land Rover in India, across its retail network of 27 outlets in 24 cities and at customer's residence and/or office. Tata Power will be responsible for providing a range of AC and DC chargers, starting from 7 kW to 50 kW capacity.

A partnership like this provides us with clear signals that Jaguar is all set to launch the I-Pace in India. It was in March 2019, that the company confirmed the I-Pace was coming to India. It will be the company's first all-electric car to come to India and of course will pave the way for more such cars as also plug-in hybrids. The Jaguar I-Pace had created history last year at the World Car Of The Year Awards when it won not only World Car of the Year, but also clinched the World Green car and the World Car Design of the Year trophies. This year it comes to India and we can't wait to see it on our roads.

The Jaguar I-Pace won three trophies at the 2019 World Car Of The Year Awards

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, "This tie-up is one step forward in creating the right ecosystem enabling a simple and hassle free charging experience for owners of our first Electric Vehicle, the Jaguar I-Pace, which makes its debut in India later this year."

The all-electric I-Pace comes with a sloping bonnet, sleek LED headlamps, honeycomb pattern grille and a wide central airdam. The electric motors have been designed in-house at Jaguar and are relatively light, weighing about 38kg each. The motors are mounted as low as possible in the sandwich platform and this has been done to ensure optimum weight distribution. The I-Pace comes with two synchronous permanent magnet electric motors at the front and the rear axle which have a combined power output of 395 bhp and makes maximum of 696 Nm of torque. It also features an AWD system. A 0-100 kmph sprint takes 4.5 seconds and the performance SUV will have a range of over 480 km. The 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack takes 45 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent using a 100kW rapid charger

