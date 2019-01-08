Jaguar Land Rover India Achieves 16 Per Cent Growth In CY 2018 Sales

Jaguar Land Rover today released its sales results for the 2018 calendar year (CY 2018), during which the company achieved a 16 per cent growth. Last year, JLR India sold a total of 4,596 units, compared to the 3,954 units the company sold in 2017. The Tata-owned British carmaker claims this was its highest Calendar Year volume to date, driven by models like the Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar F-Pace, XE and XF with over half of all sales in 2018 being driven by SUVs.

Commenting on the company's sales performance in 2018, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, "The auto industry faced strong headwinds in 2018, especially in the second half with tight liquidity conditions, increased upfront insurance costs and increased lending rates. Despite that, the growth of Jaguar Land Rover in India has been very encouraging for us and we continue to focus on strong product launches and ever-improving customer experience in 2019 for the two iconic brands, Jaguar and Land Rover."

The year 2018 saw a total of 10 products launches from Jaguar Land Rover, which included both new and updated models, in addition to the introduction of new technology. Among new model launches, we witnessed the entry of the all-new Range Rover Velar, and the new Range Rover Evoque Convertible SUV, in addition to the 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport facelifts. Jaguar, on the other hand, launched the Jaguar F-PACE in 2.0-litre petrol and the 50th-anniversary Jaguar XJ50.

In addition to these key launches, the company also introduced its Advanced Connectivity Features under the InControl Apps suite called Protect, Remote Premium and Secure Tracker on the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Discovery.

