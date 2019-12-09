Jaguar Land Rover Global Sales Down By 3.4% In November 2019

Jaguar Land Rover's global retail sales in November 2019 were 46,542 vehicles, down 3.4 per cent compared to November 2018. Sales continued to improve in China with sales going up by 29 per cent year on year marking the fifth consecutive month of double-digit sales growth in the region. Sales in the North American market grew by 4.9 per cent, however, UK sales were down by 10.8 per cent, while Europe too showed a decline in sales of 16.8 per cent largely reflecting higher sales a year ago ahead of tax changes in certain jurisdictions.

The Range Rover Evoque refreshed Land Rover Discovery Sport, Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover Sport all showed positive growth in November 2019. Land Rover retail sales in November 2019 were 35,078 vehicles, up 5.5 per cent year-on-year, and Jaguar retails were 11,464 vehicles, down 23.1 per cent year-on-year.

Felix Brautigam, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Commercial Officer, said: "Against the backdrop of a downturn in the global automotive market, we were pleased to see our sales grow in the US and China. Despite the ongoing headwinds in China, we continue to see green shoots of recovery in our sales there. The intensive work with our retailers in the region, combined with significant process and product improvements are starting to gain traction.”

Jaguar Land Rover retail sales for fiscal 2019/20 year to date were 345,976, down 5.9 per cent compared to the same period last year.

