Jaguar Land Rover Designs New 3D Printed Safety Gloves For Factory Workers

Jaguar Land Rover is providing its workers new protective workplace clothing. It's a lightweight 3D printed glove which will protect employees from musculoskeletal disorder. It has been specifically designed for workers working on the production line and are exposed to the threat more often. It's a 3D printed lattice-style structure which not only provides support to reduce muscle fatigue, but also be flexible and comfortable enough to wear during an eight-hour shift. Using 3D computer-aided design (CAD) software, the team modeled designs in different densities using a variety of materials for testing.

Chris Noble, Additive Manufacturing Strategic Engineer at Jaguar Land Rover said: "The health and wellbeing of our workforce remains our priority across all factories and facilities. Technologies like the 3D-printed glove allow us to use the world-leading expertise and equipment we have in-house to protect the hands of our makers, developing equipment that will make Jaguar Land Rover a great place to work, now and in the future."

JLR is working on a second-generation prototype of the glove.

After receiving feedback from the team, JLR is working on a second-generation prototype. It will include a foam pad made using impact additive D30 which is a polymer material which absorbs impacts when placed under pressure. This will make the glove suitable for those who fit parts using the palm of the hand. Musculoskeletal disorders include more than 100 different types of conditions, make up around 30 per cent of all workplace injuries.

